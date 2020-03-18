Amazon warehouses only receive vital supplies in the US. USA And Europe in the middle of the coronavirus – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML297406fa66e322a89bd0d211295a235e11% %MINIFYHTML297406fa66e322a89bd0d211295a235e12%

Amazon.com Inc will only receive vital supplies at its US warehouses. USA And the UK and other Europeans until April 5, their latest move to free up inventory space for medical and household items in high demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The change doesn't mean Amazon will stop selling nonessential items like phone cases and toys for now, just that products are likely to run out in the next few weeks or that sellers will have to ship directly to consumers.

The move reflects how the global spread of the virus has created challenges for retailers, from the supply chain to delivery.

In a note sent to sellers on Tuesday, Amazon said it is seeing increasing demand for online shopping. As your household's basic and medical supply stocks run out, you'll prioritize certain categories to "quickly receive, replenish, and ship these products to customers."

Amazon defined several categories as essential products that can continue to be shipped, including baby products; household and health items; beauty and personal care; grocery store; industrial and scientific; and pet supplies. Books are also included.

"We understand this is a change for our selling partners and we appreciate your understanding as we temporarily prioritize these products for customers," Amazon said in a statement.

The company said the new protocol applies to its retail inventory, as well as third-party products on its platform.

The move follows Amazon's announcement Monday that it will hire 100,000 more workers as the world's largest online retailer is trying to meet the growing need for online shopping for people staying at home amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

LESS INCOME AD?

News may affect the demand for lucrative services Amazon offers to merchants, such as advertising.

Amy Roskelley, owner of the Utah-based Health Beet, said she pays Amazon about $ 1,000 a month to promote its cutlery products that help consumers deliver their meals. Now that he can't add inventory to Amazon warehouses, he plans to cut advertising spend in half.

"It is difficult for me to justify spending money if I don't have enough inventory to complete,quot; customer orders, he said.

Roskelley is also considering other ways to reduce her dependence on Amazon, either by directing customers or driving traffic to her own website.

"I was concerned that Amazon warehouses would be closed and not shipped at all, and that would devastate me," he said.

Amazon has yet to indicate such closings. Still, the months outbreak presents challenges for the operations of the Seattle e-commerce company.

Trader Zengxie Pang said Amazon's change came just as the China-based seller's factories had resumed production.

"Now we can't ship to warehouses until April," said Pang. "We are already seeing a growing demand for kitchen supplies, and they are likely to run out of stock."

CEO of personal massager company LuLu Michael Gawrychowski said his supplier in China woke him up in the middle of the night with news of the Amazon change.

"People are going crazy," he said. Gawrychowski immediately submitted a request for a shipment of 25,000 units. That was rejected, but a second request was received, he said.

Amazon's two-day shipping guarantee has been slowed in some cases to deliveries of up to seven days, Baird Equity Research analyst Colin Sebastian said in a note. Tuesday's announcement aims to speed up the operation, at the risk of limiting the availability of non-essential items like electronics that are generally a big part of Amazon's business.

"This change is likely to force some third-party sellers who currently rely on Amazon to move sales to other markets (eBay, Wish, Walmart, Facebook Marketplace, etc.) or to their own websites," said Sebastian.

According to research by Helium 10, which provides tools for sellers, customers searched for popular items like iPhone cases, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

Workers in bars, gyms, theaters, and other nonessential businesses have been suspended to help contain the spread of the deadly virus, and President Donald Trump said Monday that the U.S. economy may be falling into recession.

For sellers, who account for more than half of sales on Amazon, the new storage policy only adds to the economic uncertainty they face, said Chris McCabe, founder of Amazon sellers consultancy ecommerceChris.com.

"Sellers are reconsidering all their strategies for selling in 2020," he said.

