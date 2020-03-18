Amanda Bynes' lawyer urges people to stop speculating about their mental health problems

%MINIFYHTMLfcdd1a6aa38b9bddd168634007ebbd1b11% %MINIFYHTMLfcdd1a6aa38b9bddd168634007ebbd1b12%

Amanda BynesThe lawyer has urged the media to stop speculating about the pregnant actress's addiction problems while focusing on her mental health.

The "Hair spray"The star and her fiancé, Paul Michael, announced that Amanda is expecting her first child on Tuesday (March 17, 20), amid reports suggesting that they had suspended their engagement and reconciled, while a guardianship judge ordered the actress to enter rehab.

Now her lawyer, David Esquibias, has released a statement in People magazine, urging fans and the media to stop looking for dirt on her client now that she is pregnant, insisting that all the additional drama is not helpful.

"Any report that Amanda suffers from drug or alcohol addiction problems is completely untrue," he said, referring to a story that made headlines by making the rounds. "We ask for privacy during this time, and any speculation about her personal life by the public and the media so that Amanda can focus on improving."

Esquibias confirmed that the actress is seeking treatment for "ongoing mental health problems" with which she has been struggling for years, as a series of legal problems forced her to a conservatorship with her parents.