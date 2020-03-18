Amanda Bynes hints that she's pregnant before seeking treatment for mental health issues, family asks for privacy

Former child star Amanda Bynes and her fiancé Paul Michael revealed on Tuesday night through their social media accounts that they were expecting their first child together. However, those posts were quickly removed, and Bynes' attorney now says that the What I like about you Star is in a mental health treatment center.

Bynes returned to social media in December after a two-month break, and on Valentine's Day she told her fans that she was engaged to a man named Paul Michael, whom she met at a sober living center.

Three weeks later, the couple canceled their engagement, but they quickly got together and published the news about the pregnancy.

"Baby in the making," wrote Michael in the legend of an old photo of him and Bynes. Both Michael and Bynes posted a photo of their baby's first ultrasound with the name Bynes in the picture. In that caption, Bynes wrote: "Baby on board."

Despite the fact that both publications have been removed, inside information has confirmed that Bynes is pregnant, but it is early. "Amanda is hardly pregnant and is very happy," said a source. We weekly.

Now Bynes' attorney David Esquibias says Bynes is "seeking treatment for ongoing mental health problems," and has asked the 33-year-old actress for privacy.

"Any report that Amanda suffers from drug or alcohol addiction problems is completely untrue," Esquibias said in a statement. "We ask for privacy during this time, and any speculation about her personal life by the public and the media so that Amanda can focus on improving."

A source says Bynes was in a sober living facility, but he recently checked into a treatment facility at the discretion of the judge in his guardianship case. Bynes celebrated 14 months of sobriety on March 1, but he is still struggling with his mental health.

Amanda Bynes has been in and out of treatment facilities for the past several years after suffering a mental breakdown in 2014. Her mother, Lynn, has been her conservator ever since. However, Amanda still managed to get her degree in 2019 from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.



