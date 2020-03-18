Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael still together?

Not long after the news was revealed to the world, Amanda Bynes and her fiancé, Paul Michael, removed the Instagram post announcing her pregnancy. Page Six reported on the photos the couple released last week, including an ultrasound.

Michael wrote in the post, "Budding Baby,quot;. And on Wednesday morning, Michael and his girlfriend deleted the posts. As fans of the couple know, it's been a very busy year for both of them, especially after they revealed their engagement over the Valentine's Day weekend.

Outside of an International Pancake House, the couple declared their love for each other by kissing for all to see. After the breakup was reported in the media, Michael came out to say that it was not true and that both accounts had been hacked.

According to Michael, their two IG accounts were in jeopardy and someone sent them DM claiming they were separated. However, none of that was true. Amanda Bynes' family, including her family, is concerned for her well-being as she continues to receive inpatient treatment.

Earlier today, Suzy Kerr reported that Amanda Bynes had been admitted to a mental health treatment center. Her lawyers reportedly told the press that she had been admitted. In December, after a two-month break, Bynes admitted that she and Paul were getting married after the first meeting at the Sober Living Center.

At the moment, their relationship, at least in the eyes of their fans, appears to be sporadic and uncertain. Some reports claim that they are still together and to begin with, they never parted, while others state that they are parting forever.

Previously, it was revealed that Bynes's mother felt that she was not in the mental state to take care of herself. In February of this year it was reported that while Bynes was trying to remove his guardianship, his mother thought it was not a great idea.

Ad

A source speaking to Us magazine claimed that Lynn has no problem with Amanda changing her conservatorship status, but she still doesn't believe the Easy A star is in the right state for that.



Post views:

0 0