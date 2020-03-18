Amal Clooney's sister responds to backlash for selling $ 33 masks

%MINIFYHTML4ce3065ce603fef61af09a601b21d5e111% %MINIFYHTML4ce3065ce603fef61af09a601b21d5e112%

Defending himself against allegations that he is benefiting from coronavirus fears, Tala Alamuddin says he only wants to "help" with the fancy masks and that the proceeds from sales will go to the Singapore Red Cross.

Amal Clooney's sister Tala Alamuddin defended herself after receiving criticism for selling $ 33 masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The sister-in-law of George Clooney She is accused of capitalizing on the crisis with luxury masks, but she insists that it was not her intention.

Explaining the reason why he sells the mask called Le Masque, Tala says to Page Six: "When I heard that there were no masks or toilet paper, I thought: 'I can't make toilet paper, but I can make masks & # 39; I was just trying to do what I could. "

While the masks are not medically certified, Tala says, "Protect as much as possible, but [they] are not medically certified … This is better than nothing." He goes on to say about the leopard print and camouflage design, "Why not add joy and something that looks good in the midst of misery? It's a little injection of good feeling. That's all."

Faced with the accusation that he is trying to get rich in the midst of the crisis, Tala, who lives in Singapore, says that the profits from sales go to the Singapore Red Cross and the rest to manufacturers. "I don't want to get anything out of this," he says. "I want to help."

Tala is selling the luxury masks on his fashion website. He explained the masks to Hello, "Masks are a staple in Asian homes and are regularly used for colds, contamination and cosmetic recovery. Our masks are NOT N95 certified, and should be considered a physical barrier to sneezing and colds. .. but they are not medically certified. "

Criticizing fashionable masks, one person wrote: "I think it is completely deaf and in poor taste for her to be exploiting the coronavirus just for a profit." Critics said she added, "It is wrong for her to try to make a face mask a new and trendy fashion accessory. Those masks will do absolutely nothing to protect people. She is using people's fear to earn money, and it's gross. "