Alia Bhatt indulges in a catan game during her time at home

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, almost all Bollywood celebrities are under quarantine at home. Also Alia Bhatt, who has found an excellent way to take advantage of this free time. She is busy playing board games with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. Shaheen was the one who gave us an idea of ​​Alia's talent when she shared a photo of Alia fully focused on Catan's game.

Along with the story of the movie, Shaheen wrote that her sister Alia Bhatt is winning the game of Catan just as she is winning in life. Alia has appeared in films like Gully Boy, Highway, Raazi and Udta Punjab and more, which got a lot of love from the audience and from critics. The talented actress will soon be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film's first look left its fans totally spellbound. Alia Bhatt had previously shared an Instagram post urging fans to take security measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak. And now, with Shaheen's latest photo, Alia shows her fans how to make the most of their time at home.

%MINIFYHTML885fdeefc89fc8fa07dfdaf92496a7c713% %MINIFYHTML885fdeefc89fc8fa07dfdaf92496a7c714%