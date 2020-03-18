Alfred M. Worden, who orbited the moon in 1971, dies at 88

Alfred M. Worden, who orbited the moon in the summer of 1971, taking sophisticated photographs of the lunar terrain while his fellow Apollo 15 mission astronauts roamed its surface in a new four-wheeled vehicle, died in his sleep in Houston. , his family announced on Twitter on Wednesday. He was 88 years old.

No other details were immediately reported.

Apollo 15 was NASA's first lunar mission dedicated primarily to science. The Apollo 11 flight in July 1969 had fulfilled President John F. Kennedy's call for the United States to reach the moon in the late 1960s. But the three lunar landings that preceded Apollo 15 had yielded a relatively modest origin and composition of the moon.

Major Worden of the Air Force spent three days in orbit operating a pair of cameras on his Endeavor space capsule.