Alfred M. Worden, who orbited the moon in 1971, dies at 88

Alfred M. Worden, who orbited the moon in the summer of 1971, taking sophisticated photographs of the lunar terrain while his fellow Apollo 15 mission astronauts roamed its surface in a new four-wheeled vehicle, died in his sleep in Houston. , his family announced on Twitter on Wednesday. He was 88 years old.
No other details were immediately reported.
Apollo 15 was NASA's first lunar mission dedicated primarily to science. The Apollo 11 flight in July 1969 had fulfilled President John F. Kennedy's call for the United States to reach the moon in the late 1960s. But the three lunar landings that preceded Apollo 15 had yielded a relatively modest origin and composition of the moon.
Major Worden of the Air Force spent three days in orbit operating a pair of cameras on his Endeavor space capsule.
Those photos provided the sharpest images ever taken of the moon, an achievement that led to the mapping of its rugged terrain. Major Worden also operated a comprehensive package of instruments to improve knowledge of space and the moon itself.
On the way home, he launched a "sub-satellite,quot;, carried by Endeavor and weighing around 78 pounds, that was designed to orbit the moon for at least a year and radio data on its gravitational field and other technical information. It was the first time that such a spacecraft had been deployed.
He also took the first walk in deep space, spending 38 minutes tethered to Endeavor while he was more than 196,000 miles from Earth while retrieving film cans attached to the skin of the ship.
The other Apollo 15 crew, Col. David R. Scott and Lt. Col. James B. Irwin, also Air Force officers, became the seventh and eighth man to land on the Moon, descending on their Lunar Module, Falcon. , from the space capsule piloted by Major Worden. They spent 18½ hours exploring its surface and covered approximately 17½ miles in their scout vehicle, both NASA records, and returned to the capsule for the flight home with about 170 pounds of rock and soil samples.
The mission was declared a success, but NASA later rebuked the three astronauts for "bad judgment,quot; in trying to capitalize on their fame.
They carried on board the Apollo 15 ship several hundred specially sealed, signed and canceled envelopes commemorating the flight and attempted to sell them through a West German stamp dealer. Under the agreement, a total of $ 21,000 would be earmarked for trust funds to benefit the astronauts' children, but any earnings the astronauts themselves would receive would be deferred, as they were still in the Apollo program.
The deal was made public, and although the astronauts pulled out, with no funds for themselves or their children, NASA was embarrassed and left all three out of flight status. Major Worden and Colonel Scott were reassigned to desk jobs. Colonel Irwin had already planned to retire.
In July 1983, in response to a lawsuit filed by Mr. Worden, the federal government returned 359 sealed envelopes that NASA had confiscated from astronauts, and concluded that the space agency had authorized their transfer aboard the Apollo spacecraft. 15 or knew they were taken on the flight.
But Mr. Worden was sorry.
"No one was supposed to make arrangements to earn money from the show while they were still on it," he wrote in his memoirs "Falling to Earth,quot; (2011, with Francis French). "Even if I didn't break any formal rules, in hindsight, I had broken an unspoken trust."
Alfred Merrill Worden was born on February 7, 1932, on the outskirts of Jackson, Michigan, and grew up on a 10-acre farm that made little profit for his parents, Merrill and Helen Worden. One of six children, he took on many agricultural tasks as he grew up, but saw no future in that line of work.
"I was going to do everything possible not to end up living the rest of my life on a farm,quot; he told Smithsonian magazine in 2011. "So that motivated me to go to school."
He received a one-year scholarship to the University of Michigan, but when his funds ran out, he applied to Annapolis and West Point, after learning they offered free education. He chose the United States Military Academy, graduated in 1955, then joined the Air Force, believing that it offered faster promotions than was likely in the Army.
"My total time flying an airplane at the time? Zero," remembered in his memoirs. "From what I knew, he was going to be the worst pilot the Air Force had ever attempted to train."
He graduated from flight school despite his concern, piloted fighter jets in the United States, then earned a master's degree in space science and engineering from Michigan in 1963. He then became a test pilot and instructor, then joined the corps. of NASA astronauts in 1966.
He was a senior executive at NASA's Ames Research Center in California from 1972 to 1975, then retired from the space agency and the Air Force and held executive positions in the aerospace industry.
Mr. Worden's first marriage to Pamela Ellen Vander, with whom he had two daughters, ended in divorce. He later married Jill Lee Hotchkiss, who died in 2014. They had a daughter. Information about his survivors was not immediately available.
During the pre-Apollo 15 period and after the mission, Mr. Worden sought to increase youth curiosity about the space by filming segments for the PBS children's program "Mister Rogers & # 39; Neighborhood,quot;. He wrote the children's book "I want to know about a flight to the moon,quot; (1974).
He also published a poetry book in 1974, "Hello Earth: Greetings From Endeavor," reflecting on his emotions during the Apollo 15 flight and on the dangers of space flight.
As he put it in a verse:
Tell me there's too much danger
Tell me we could be lost
So I say I'm not a stranger
For danger, that's the cost.