Alexis Skyy calls Karlie Redd's husband Arkansas Mo & # 39; Fraud & # 39; for false claims

Writing on her Twitter account, Alexis accuses Arkansas of pleading with him, begging me to take him to LovenHipHop & # 39; before hinting that he is gay.

The first episode of "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"season 9 saw Alexis Skyy having a heated altercation with co-star Karlie Redd. The two ladies were in each other's throats at Kirk and Rasheeda Frostanniversary party after Alexis claimed that Karlie's husband Arkansas Mo He proposed to Karlie with the ring that he had previously given her.

Hours after the episode aired, Arkansas broke her silence and beat Alexis, accusing her of lying for a story. "If you ever hate me, hate me alone … don't be here lying and trying to recruit people to hate me with your miserable **", so the message in the photo, which he shared on Tuesday, March 17 on Instagram, read .

"I wasn't even going to broach this matter, but this thirsty ** mf really got me screwed! I'm not the lame you used to and I never gave anyone the same ring, in fact I could NEVER give you a ring, I was with the jeweler getting my grill … "Arkansas wrote in the caption. "On FaceTime, he later sent me a video of a ring, I asked you what you think … now that you've made your miserable butt you made it a story and this was long before I met my wife …"

"I swear they don't want to be on a messy show to ** still making up s ** t to be on the show, fake a ** story," he went on to say. "At no time was I your nigga, you were just an asshole that a guy knew from the h ** circuit! I really need to stop cursing your son … damn, I need to keep my name out of your mouth !!! And when I met my wife, I wasn't even dealing with you, no communication or anything. "

It didn't take long for Alexis to reply on her Twitter account. "Arkansas BOTTOM Butt Mo … I wouldn't even talk to you because all you were was a fraud to me! You know I NEVER LIKE U … and NEVER in my life did I say we were in a relationship. You and you wife said so !!! "she tweeted furiously. In another publication, he also accused Arkansas of begging him "to come with me, begging me to take him to Love & HipHop, didn't he rent an 800,000 house around the corner from my mother's house in Larenceville to be me? "

He also denied connecting to Arkansas and wrote, "I have NEVER slept with him in my life, I NEVER kissed or messed with this man one day in my life! All he did was literally spend around $ 100,000 on me in two months. ! " while trying to chase me !!! AND THAT WAS! "

"I told you that I didn't want a relationship with you, but we would be friends … and you wouldn't accept that! So you sent a message to my best friend @kingikey and my stepfather with videos from the ring asking 'if this changed his mind? I told them NO! "She continued. "Then, 3 weeks later, when I met and proposed to Karlie with the same ring. Once I made it known … you changed the ring! You are a fraud! Who desperately wants to be in it!" !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Alexis added: "It is not enough, all you do is steal money from people and try to make yourself seem like this person that you are not! I rest my case! You are a damn in Clown". Later, she seemed to allude that Arkansas is gay, writing: "Now stop hitting your 'wife' and go find a guy who will satisfy your PICOT !!!"