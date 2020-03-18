Al Jazeera urges Egypt to release a jailed journalist in the middle of an outbreak | Coronavirus pandemic news

Al Jazeera has called on the Egyptian government to release Mahmoud Hussein, an Al Jazeera journalist held in Egypt for more than three years, citing deep concerns about his health amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Qatar-based network on Wednesday urged authorities in Egypt to immediately release Hussein and other detained journalists.

Overcrowded Egyptian prisons are notorious for their unsanitary conditions, which can potentially lead to a rapid spread of the coronavirus among prisoners, Al Jazeera management said in a statement.

"It is unacceptable that Mahmoud has been detained by the Egyptian authorities for almost 1,200 days for simply being a journalist with unfounded accusations and false charges," said Al Jazeera Media Network Acting Director General Mostefa Souag.

"In the current circumstances, with the spread of the coronavirus and the associated health risks, Mahmoud and other journalists are exposed to extreme risks," Souag added.

He added that Al Jazeera would hold the Egyptian government responsible for the well-being and safety of journalists.

"It is scandalous that these detained journalists are subject to such inhumane conditions," he said. "We strongly urge the Egyptian authorities to release Mahmoud and all other imprisoned journalists immediately."

The network further urged "all journalists, human rights defenders and people of conscience,quot; to support Hussein and other imprisoned reporters, "to express their solidarity through all available means and demand their immediate release, allowing them to meet with their families and loved ones at this critical juncture. "

"We cannot and will not remain silent in the face of this abhorrent injustice that our colleagues still have to endure," said the network.