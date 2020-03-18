"A very different world,quot;: Jared Leto emerges from 12 days of desert meditation to find the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The coronavirus pandemic has swept the world, closing countries and affecting all facets of American life, but at least one person did not know what was happening: actor Jared Leto.

On Twitter on Monday, Leto said he had just come out of a 12-day silent meditation in the desert.

"We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication, etc. Leto wrote on Twitter. "We had no idea what was happening off-site."

Since Leto entered the silent desert meditation retreat, most California schools have been closed, along with restaurants, movie theaters, clubs, gyms, and other entertainment venues; People have been warned not to gather in groups of more than 10, and toilet paper and bottled water have become hot items that are impossible to find in stores. In California alone, 13 people have died and 598 have tested positive for coronavirus.

Beyond California, entire countries have been closed, the travel and leisure industries are reeling, and the death toll continues to rise across the country.

Leto's surprise at what he found after just 12 days of being held incommunicado in the desert illustrates the speed with which the world has changed.

“I went out yesterday to a very different world. One that has been changed forever. Amazing, to say the least, ”Leto tweeted.