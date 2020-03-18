A small country, an oil giant and its shared fortune

GEORGETOWN, Guyana: They are the strange pair of the world oil patch: Guyana is a poor old British sugar colony. Exxon Mobil is the largest oil company in the United States.
They became dependent on each other after a series of extraordinary oil discoveries off the coast of Guyana transformed the fortunes of the small South American country and increased the assets of the oil company at a time when its fortunes faltered elsewhere.
But just as Exxon began selling Guyana's first oil shipments earlier this year, the company found its operations at the center of the country's biggest political crisis in decades.
After a bitterly disputed, and still unresolved, election on March 2, many Guyanese question whether the oil giant's deal with their country, reached under the current government, is fair, and whether oil profits will be shared equitably in a strongly divided society. along ethnic lines.
Since then, a colossal decline in the oil market further complicated the country's outlook.
"Our people have to feel like they are part of it," Newell Dennison, head of Guyana's oil exploration regulator, said of the oil boom. "There are fundamental questions about the direction of the country that need to be addressed at the national level. I am concerned that it is not happening as it should."
Since Exxon made an initial discovery of crude oil some 120 miles off the coast of Guyana in 2015, it launched one of the largest underwater geological studies in the history of the industry, and obtained a remarkable chain of 16 world-class discoveries. Last year alone, Exxon claimed credit for five of the six largest oil discoveries, all in Guyana waters.
An Exxon-led consortium plans to produce 750,000 barrels per day by 2025 from its Guyanese fields, a huge addition to its current global production of 4 million barrels per day.
The bonanza came in time for the company. Even before the collapse in crude prices this month, Exxon had been forced to cancel billions of dollars of investment in Canadian oil sands and sell assets in the North Sea in part to pay investors' dividends.
"It is a great resource that continues to grow," said Jennifer C. Rowland, senior analyst at investment company Edward Jones, of the Exxon fields in Guyana. "It is a critical part of his portfolio."
Exxon executives insist their findings will improve the lives of Guyana's 750,000 residents.
"There are those who are unsure, or even skeptical, about the oil industry or what it brings to Guyana," Hunter Farris, Exxon's senior vice president, said at a recent energy conference in the capital Georgetown. "We are here to partner with Guyana and its people."
Some of the benefits of Exxon's presence are already being felt across the country.
Exxon has hired about 1,900 Guyanese and has paid $ 220 million to hundreds of local contractors since 2015, according to company statements. That is more than two-thirds of all wages paid by the Guyana government last year, according to the International Monetary Fund.
By 2024, oil is expected to constitute around 40 percent of the country's gross domestic product, according to the I.M.F., with production increasing in the coming years.
Offshore drilling has also sparked a wave of onshore construction as local entrepreneurs strive to provide housing, warehouses and entertainment to the oil industry.
"This is very lucrative, very adventurous," said Courtney John, a former Guyanese army medic who, last year, became the country's first local oil operations instructor. "This is the direction that Guyana is going to take."
But the discoveries have also exacerbated the country's entrenched ethnic divisions and raised substantial questions about whether Guyana is poised to navigate the rocky transition from an economic haven dependent on bauxite and sugar mining to a top oil producer, while safeguards the well-being of its people.
"We have a lot of soul searching as a country," said Nicholas Deygoo, head of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce. "We have read about so many oil countries where it has gone wrong. They are all being very cynical."
The first evidence of tension may be the March elections. The results of the vote will determine which of Guyana's two main political parties control the country and its impending oil revenues.
The result remains undecided, even after the nation's top judge ordered election officials to conduct a partial recount. Mistrust is higher than ever between the two sides, which are closely aligned with the country's two dominant ethnic groups, Afro-Guyanese and those of Indian descent,
And they are contesting not only the country's leadership at a crucial moment, but the terms of Guyana's deal with Exxon.
The main opposition party is accusing President David E. Granger's government of handing over the nation's wealth to the company and has vowed to investigate his production contract if elected.
The opposition party's suspicions have added to the growing number of voices within Guyana and abroad that fear Exxon's corporate muscle is overwhelming the country's small and inexperienced government.
Guyana had "no economic model,quot; to negotiate with the company, said Jan Mangal, who was Mr. Granger's energy advisor in 2017 and 2018, after signing the contract.
"The ministers did not ask the oil and gas experts for advice," he said. “Exxon will take what it can get, everything it can get. And in Guyana terms, people are just beginning to realize what they have lost. "
The country's oil exploration regulator, which is responsible for dealing with a number of new drilling activities, has about 10 dedicated officials. Another government agency, the Environmental Advisory Board, which approved hundreds of pages of Exxon's technical drilling proposals, met quickly and did not include anyone with oil and gas experience.
In June 2016, a year after the initial discovery, the company and Guyana renegotiated a contract on highly favorable terms for Exxon, according to industry analysts and transparency groups.
Just three days after the signing, Exxon announced another major discovery.
A London law firm hired by the government to review the contract procedure, Clyde & Co., concluded that Exxon pressured Guyana officials to sign the new agreement before announcing the drilling results "because knowledge of a discovery of & # 39; world class & # 39; could have altered government position negotiations. "
A separate study of the contract, commissioned by Global Witness, a London-based transparency group, found that Guyana could lose substantial annual revenue because it agreed to receive a below-average oil production share.
"This is not an equal partner relationship," said Floyd Haynes, a Guyana-born finance professor and government consultant.
Exxon and some industry consultants have defended the contract, saying the terms were normal for countries with no existing oil production, because they pose an increased risk of exploration.
For its part, the Guyana government said it hastened the contract to use Exxon and CNOOC, its powerful Chinese state-owned partner, as protection against naval threats from neighboring Venezuela, which claims much of the country's waters as its own.
Exxon's influence has already begun to penetrate Guyana's society and economy, shaping the country in the process.
In just over a year, the company's supply port has become Guyana's largest industrial park. Abandoned sugar fields next to the airport that transport Exxon workers to the platforms will soon become Guyana's largest residential construction site, targeting foreign oil workers.
Exxon's environmental risk maps and geological databases are used as references by government agencies that are intended to regulate it. Public conversations about Guyana's future as an oil nation are sponsored by Exxon.
In 2018, Exxon said it had donated $ 10 million to a local university and an environmental nonprofit organization to promote sustainable employment and conservation.
Months later, recipients held city meetings across the country to discuss "the meaning of a green economy," according to the organizer's website, Conservation International.
The meetings did not discuss the impact of fossil fuels on Guyana's fragile environment or on its population.
"We are excited about the oil, but it can't just be the sadness that comes out of it," said Danny Felix, a fisherman outside Georgetown.
Anatoly Kurmanaev reported from Georgetown, and Clifford Krauss from Houston.