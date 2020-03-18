A small country, an oil giant and its shared fortune

GEORGETOWN, Guyana: They are the strange pair of the world oil patch: Guyana is a poor old British sugar colony. Exxon Mobil is the largest oil company in the United States.

They became dependent on each other after a series of extraordinary oil discoveries off the coast of Guyana transformed the fortunes of the small South American country and increased the assets of the oil company at a time when its fortunes faltered elsewhere.

But just as Exxon began selling Guyana's first oil shipments earlier this year, the company found its operations at the center of the country's biggest political crisis in decades.

After a bitterly disputed, and still unresolved, election on March 2, many Guyanese question whether the oil giant's deal with their country, reached under the current government, is fair, and whether oil profits will be shared equitably in a strongly divided society. along ethnic lines.