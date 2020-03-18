A magnitude 5.7 earthquake has just shaken Utah – BGR

The state of Utah was hit by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake near the Salt Lake City area.

The earthquake was the strongest in the state since 1992, leaving nearly 50,000 people without power.

Emergency management officials have warned city residents that aftershocks are likely to occur and to avoid the downtown Salt Lake City area.

The Salt Lake City area woke up sharply this morning when a 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook the region. The event resulted in the loss of power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses and caused Salk Lake International Airport to send incoming flights to other locations while staff inspected the runways to make sure they could land safely.

The last time Utah experienced such an earthquake was in 1992. That year, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck the state, although not in the Salt Lake area. It is not clear if the earthquake caused any injuries, but we will have to wait and see if new reports come.

As CNN reports, the earthquake cut power to at least 47,000 customers in the area. Workers were still in the process of restoring the downed lines, and the teams were dispatched to downtown Salk Lake City to plan their approach. This prompted Governor Gary Herbert to ask citizens to avoid the area in order to work.

"Stay away from the city center while the teams assess the damage," Herbert wrote in a tweet. "Unless you work in public safety, or are an essential employee, stay home or work remotely."

If there is an advantage to the current public health crisis that is affecting the country, many citizens may already be working from home. That means there was less traffic on the road and probably fewer people in the downtown area than would normally have been there when the earthquake struck.

The Utah Emergency Management department followed up on its initial reports of the earthquake with a warning that aftershocks were likely. Aftershocks are typically much less powerful than the primary earthquake, but can still cause structural damage.

The group also released maps showing where the tremor was most intense. As you can see, the center seems to be very close to the city and irradiated towards the surrounding area.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall also chimed in on Twitter to acknowledge the event and warn citizens to be careful in the hours ahead. "I know the last thing we need right now is an earthquake, but here we are, and it seems like aftershocks are likely," he tweeted. "The City is evaluating the situation now and I will get back to you with an update when I have it. Take care."

Earthquakes in Utah are not very common, but they are not unknown, and residents are reminded to be prepared for such events as they occur.

