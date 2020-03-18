A look at how coronavirus is affecting Internet speeds worldwide – BGR

The coronavirus has resulted in an unprecedented number of people staying home during the day and using the web.

In light of this, there is a well-founded concern that some Internet providers are not up to the task of handling an increase in Internet use, particularly given the popularity of video streaming.

As a result, Speedtest.net has been monitoring the global performance of the Internet in various geographic regions.

With the coronavirus still spreading to all corners of the world, much of the world is in full block mode. In the United States, for example, major metropolitan areas such as New York City and Chicago have ordered that restaurants and bars be closed entirely. Meanwhile, a variety of other public establishments, from movie theaters and gyms to Apple retail stores, closed their doors a few days ago.

This, coupled with the fact that many employers are allowing employees to work from home when possible, has resulted in a somewhat precedent scenario in which the number of people staying home and connecting, either to work or to stream a variety of media content, it is perhaps higher than ever at any other time in history

At this point, The New York Times notes:

As millions of people in the United States switch to work and learn from home this week to limit the spread of the coronavirus, they will test Internet networks with one of the largest massive behavioral changes the nation has experienced. That is set to tighten the underlying infrastructure of the Internet, with the burden likely to be felt particularly in two areas: the home networks that people have established in their residences and the home Internet services from Comcast, Charter and Verizon that they trust. those home networks on.

In light of that, Speedtest.net It is keeping a close eye on how the increase in people connecting online at the same time is affecting country-by-country Internet performance.

In the United States, for example, Speedtest analyzed broadband performance in three areas: King County, Washington, San Francisco County in California, and Westchester County in New York. While the initial broadband speed as of March 13 seemed relatively normal, the dynamics changed when Speedtest He did another test just three days later:

March 16, 2020: Average fixed broadband download speeds decreased in San Francisco and Westchester counties between the week of March 2 and the week of March 9. The decline was most pronounced in Westchester County. Mobile download speed increased in both Westchester County and San Francisco County during the same period. Mobile latency also increased in San Francisco County. March 13, 2020: Fixed and mobile broadband download speeds appear to vary within a normal range through the week of March 2 in all areas of the United States we analyzed. When we update this analysis next week, we will look to see if the average fixed broadband download speed in King County continues to decrease and if the average mobile download speed continues to decrease in San Francisco County.

Undoubtedly, we will have more complete data to work for in the coming weeks as a good percentage of the workforce did not start working from home until this week.

That said, several Internet providers, who are obviously aware that a flood of traffic is coming, have increased Internet speed in some areas.

Image Source: Culture / REX / Shutterstock