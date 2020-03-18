A journey through the refugee crisis on the Greek-Turkish border | Turkey

Evros, Greece – Witnesses told reporters that the bullet that killed 42-year-old Muhammad Gulzar had come from the Greek side of the border, but if a soldier, police officer, or rifleman had pulled the trigger, no one could say so. certainty.

It was March 4, and fighting had broken out in no man's land spanning the Turkish-Greek border. Here at Kastanies, the border crossing was closed to civilians. Occasionally, an olive-green truck filled with soldiers bounced down the crater-filled highway that led to the restricted military area on the border. Greek riot police officers and soldiers formed columns throughout the field. Across the border fence, behind an ominous barrier adorned with concertina wire curls, thousands of refugees and migrants had piled up. Their hopes of entering Europe were dashed by tear gas, water cannons, and the flashbangs that greeted them.

Gray clouds formed above like clenched fists in the skies. "Freedom," sang the refugees and migrants, grasping the links of the fence. Greek riot police fired tear gas at the fence, streaks of chemical smoke that briefly wounded the air and then dissolved. A tear gas canister occasionally landed on the Greek side, either returned by a protester or fired by the Turkish police. A police vehicle lurched forward, bathing protesters in powerful streams of water. A helicopter buzzed overhead, and what sounded like a burst of gunfire rang out across the fields.

A group of asylum seekers rushes through a group of bushes in a field next to the village of Petrades (Nick Paleologos / SOOC Images / Al Jazeera)

Along with a few dozen reporters, I stood on the railroad tracks on a hill overlooking the borderlands. Some scribbled on their notepads, some made live webcasts, and others searched for the best place to take photos. There, we watched the fighting unfold a few hundred meters away, a cat-and-mouse game that moaned well into the afternoon.

Reflecting among the reporters was Argyris Papastathis, deputy director of the press office of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He did not grant interviews, but insisted that Greek forces did not fire live ammunition, dismissing the reports as "false news." Meanwhile, images of apparent shooting victims appeared on the Internet. Papastathis led us to the closed military area, allowing us to be about 100 meters (328 feet) behind the last row of riot police and soldiers. "Look how calm they are now that the journalists are here," he said. "That's because they want you to think they are refugees."

& # 39; Four years of friendship & # 39;

Later that night, 920 km (572 miles) away in Athens, Qaiser Rizvi was sitting at home with his cousin, Irfan Zaidi, when he received a message from Muhammad Gulzar's Facebook account. Sent by Gulzar's wife, it was a link to a Sky News television report of live shooting on the Greek-Turkish border. The segment showed a crowd of refugees and migrants carrying a body wrapped in sheets. Then the picture changed to a woman crying on a sidewalk outside a hospital in Turkey. "She is the wife of a man named Gulzar," said the journalist. "He was the only one hit in the chest."

Rizvi and Zaidi, thirty-three, had met Gulzar four years earlier at the Pakistani embassy in Athens. The three later lived together in City Plaza, a now-closed squat that provided housing for hundreds of refugees and migrants at once. At night, the cousins ​​used to go to Gulzar's room, number 611, where they exchanged jokes and watched videos on their phones. Unlike most asylum seekers at the squatting hotel, Gulzar had already lived in Greece for several years, working on home renovation, welding and auto repair jobs, among other things, Rizvi told me a week later. in Athens.

Gulzar worked long hours, spoke Greek fluently and was a lot of fun, his friends said. However, he sometimes chided Rizvi and Zaidi, urging them to go out and find work instead of hanging out in the squat, both said. Gulzar was trying to fix his residency documents late last year when he traveled back to Pakistan to visit his aged and sick parents. While in Pakistan, he got married. Along with his new wife, he traveled back to Turkey in hopes of re-entering Greece.

Pakistani migrant Muhammad Gulzar, who was shot to death on the Greek-Turkish border on March 4, once lived in City Plaza, a squatted hotel that housed hundreds of refugees and migrants at once (Nick Paleologos / SOOC Images / Al Jazeera)

When Rizvi and Zaidi saw the video and the pieces came together, they both burst into tears. All week, Rizvi had been exchanging Facebook messages with Gulzar. "I couldn't believe Gulzar was dead," he told me, picking up his phone to show images of gunshot wounds to Gulzar's chest and knee. "We had four years of friendship."

"He spoke Greek very well and knew everything here," said Zaidi, whose asylum application was rejected two days before his friend was killed.

& # 39; Invasion & # 39;

Turkey, which has already hosted about 4.1 million refugees, ordered its border guards to withdraw on February 27, as the country prepared for another wave of refugees expected to be displaced by the ongoing battle in Idlib, a critical point city in neighboring Syria.

The Greek government denounced the refugee and migrant bottleneck as an "invasion,quot; and suspended asylum claims for a month. On March 3, Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis said his country was facing an "asymmetric threat,quot; as the last line in the south-eastern periphery of the European Union. "This is no longer a refugee problem," he said at a press conference as he toured the border region with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the head of the European Parliament. , David Sassoli. "This is a blatant attempt by Turkey to use desperate people to advance its geopolitical agenda and divert attention from the dire situation in Syria."

On that trip, von der Leyen thanked Greece for its tough stance on the EU's external border and described the country as Europe's "shield,quot;. Frontex, the EU border agency, said it would send more officers and teams to reinforce Greek security forces at the border.

Since the Turkish government allowed the Greek border to pass, clashes have become regular (Nick Paleologos / SOOC Images / Al Jazeera)

Meanwhile, Greece has deployed more soldiers and police at the border, where it hopes to cut off the flow of refugees and migrants to the country. As arrests and setbacks increase, people continue to risk the journey.

As we drove down the road connecting a series of border villages to a country road, we saw two young men walking down the grassy shoulder. Shortly after reaching the end of the road and turning around, a group of soldiers and police appeared. Blue and red lights flickered. The two asylum seekers sat on their knees in the yellow grass, up to their hips, hands behind their heads. A police officer turned to us and frowned. "There are no photos," he yelled.

For its part, Turkey has announced plans to prepare a case against Greece at the European Court of Human Rights and has asked EU leaders to update the March 2016 migration agreement, an agreement that allocated billions of euros in funds to Turkey in exchange for preventing refugees and migrants from embarking for Europe. "It is not just about keeping migrants in exchange for more money," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the state news agency Anadolu on Tuesday, reiterating his government's demand that the EU grant Turkish citizens visa-free access and upgrade customs union. between Turkey and the EU.

& # 39; Racist and violent behavior & # 39;

In 2015, Greece was still embroiled in a brutal economic crisis, and the left-wing Syriza party increased legislative elections in January, promising to abolish Europe-backed austerity measures and, among other drastic changes, to introduce more humane immigration policies. However, during the summer of that year, the refugee crisis exploded in the Mediterranean Sea and drew hundreds of thousands of people to the country. Fleeing from war and poverty, most of the newcomers continued to Western Europe.

The Syriza-led government struggled to manage the flow, despite billions in European funds. In early 2016, the governments of Europe sealed their borders, and in March of that year, the EU and Turkey reached the agreement designed to hinder the flow of newcomers to the continent. Arrivals slowed down for a time, but desperate people continued to defy land borders and board light boats bound for the Greek islands. With Greece situated on Europe's outer border, tens of thousands of people ended up stranded in the country.

In the following years, Greek voters became increasingly frustrated with the migration policies of the Syriza-led government, including a measure that prevented asylum seekers from leaving the islands hosting refugee camps until their applications were processed. In early elections last July, the right-wing New Democracy party eliminated Syriza after campaigning on a platform that included promises to enact a tough crackdown on migration to the Mediterranean country.

The New Democracy government made plans to increase deportations and disembowel the rights of asylum seekers, but the new arrivals rose again in late 2019. By the end of the year, more than 74,000 people had arrived in Greece, according to the agency. of United Nations Refugees (UNHCR), bringing the total number of migrants and refugees in the country to an estimated 112,000.

On February 26 in Athens, protesters stood in front of a banner denouncing the government's plans to build closed detention centers on five Greek islands in the Aegean Sea (File: Nick Paleologos / SOOC Images / Al Jazeera)

Despite the fact that the police strengthened border security, tried to transfer more asylum seekers from the islands to the mainland, and expelled groups of refugees in Athens, the inhabitants of communities across the country became increasingly frustrated. Vigilant violence and protests against refugees increased. On several islands, local mayors and other city officials led crowds of residents who prevented ships from unloading refugees on their shores. In late October, residents of the northern village of Vrasna blocked the street and prevented buses carrying hundreds of refugees from entering the community.

Deputy Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos insisted that the government is examining "all possible measures,quot; to crack down on newcomers. "For the government, border management and border security is a top priority," he told me.

Last month, the government announced plans to build closed detention centers on five Aegean islands (Chios, Kos, Leros, Lesbos and Kos) and the islanders revolted. In Chios and Lesbos, locals stormed construction sites, mutinied and clashed with hordes of riot police that the government had sent to the islands. In the following weeks, attacks on asylum seekers, aid workers and reporters increased.

The plan's announcement followed revelations that the government would build a floating border wall in the Aegean Sea, a 2.7 km (1.7 mi) barrier designed to prevent refugee ships from reaching Lesbos.

As misery deepens and repression becomes more severe, polls suggest that Greek public opinion has changed: in a recent poll, 92 percent of respondents told the diaNEOsis Research and Policy Institute that there was Too many immigrants in the country, while only one five believed that migrants should be integrated into society.

Vice President of the European Parliament Dimitrios Papadimoulis, a member of Syriza, blamed the government for the uproar against the refugees. "The Greeks have always been inspired by the values ​​of solidarity, empathy and compassion for the weak," he told me, but "lately, the rhetoric legitimized by different members of the government … has justified several incidents of racist and violent behavior against immigrants. " and NGOs (workers) ".

IIn Evros, the region bordering the country's land border with Turkey, the locals were not immune to the wave of surveillance that plagues Greece. Since the crisis on the land border erupted, civilian patrols, including armed groups, including those led by neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party acolytes, have been in the spotlight.



A train passes the railway line next to the buffer zone on the Greek-Turkish border (Nick Paleologos / SOOC Images / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; Locals started to feel nervous & # 39;

Home to approximately 150,000 people, the Evros regional unit includes five municipalities and stretches across some 4,240 square kilometers (1,637 square miles) of mostly flat land that touches the borders of Greece with Bulgaria and Turkey. For most of its extension, the Greek-Turkish border traces the Evros river to the delta that carries its waters to the Aegean Sea.

Today, if you drive on the roads near the Turkish border long enough, you will see refugees and migrants painfully walking through patches of open countryside, carrying backpacks and overwhelmed by the mud that builds up on their shoes like an anchor. . In the hours before sunrise, before the sun has fully ascended, they appear as apparitions on the tops of the hills, shrouded in the morning mist that provides them with a minimum of anonymity. When a ramshackle police van or a bulky army vehicle lurk, asylum seekers uproot the trees or dive into the bushes.

After the fighting in Kastanies died down on March 4, we headed to Pythio, a decomposing town creeping up a hillside on the border. Sitting a few kilometers from the Evros river, which separates Greek from Turkish territory, the town is home to a few hundred people. They live among the ruins of a pre-Byzantine castle, a scattering of shops that are rarely open, and a handful of cafes spilling paint and faded posters.

There, we find Antonis Polisakis playing cards in a cafeteria where he maintains the court all day. A couple of men sat in the corner, smoking, playing an action movie on a TV attached to the wall. Polisakis grows cotton and sunflower on land that piles up to the border. At 51, he has lived his entire life in Pythio, a town that he says struggles to keep his youth from going in search of work and opportunities elsewhere. Locals recently elected the president of Polisakis village, a largely symbolic part-time job he manages between farming and spending his days at the café.

The March 4 clashes at the border (File: Nick Paleologos / SOOC Images / Al Jazeera)

Four nights before we met, Polisakis opened Facebook and found a post announcing that a group of refugees and migrants had entered the village. In total, there were about 400 asylum seekers, he told me. Police cornered almost half of them in the local church and transferred to detention centers, but the rest managed to escape under the cover of darkness. "It was nothing new," he said, "but the numbers were alarming. Of course, when we saw the constant flow of people, the locals started to feel nervous."

For years, locals have waited for Greek authorities to eventually assert tighter control of the border, he said, but little has changed through successive left and right governments. Concerned about the recent build-up on the Turkish side, Polisakis and other locals recently obtained permission to carry out civil patrols that they say will support Greek security forces that stretch along the border. "If they (the Greek government) wanted to solve this whole problem, they would allow hunters and farmers to protect their own land," he said, "but they don't even allow them access to their own land (on the border)."

In a village whose population is largely made up of elderly farmers and retirees, locals fear that the government may eventually build the kind of closed detention centers that authorities are currently erecting in other parts of the country. "If the town has 300 (refugees) here, how will they feed them?" Polisakis asked. Although he had no hope, he insisted that other European countries should take a larger share of asylum seekers, a point of contention that is also regularly voiced by the Greek government. "Europe needs to open the borders and let them pass."

Just across the border, an asylum seeker is on his way down the road connecting the villages of Petrades and Pythio (Nick Paleologos / SOOC Images / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; Much hate & # 39;

About On March 2 at 9:30 p.m., CNN Greece reporter Kostas Pliakos got into his rented car and began Didymoteicho's journey to Feres, a 65-kilometer (40-mile) walk across the border. Halfway there, he saw three men on the side of the road and stopped. He introduced himself and asked where they were from. Syria, they told him. As I was talking to them, a truck slid to an abrupt stop.

When two men and a woman jumped, Pliakos noticed that one was carrying a rifle. Pliakos asked what they were doing there, and they said they lived in nearby villages and patrolled the fields looking for refugees and migrants. Then two more vans stopped, and more gunmen appeared in front of him.

Realizing that they were face to face with the guards, the Syrians ran away, Pliakos told me. A man fired the rifle into the air, the sharp crack in the shot spreading into the night. Two of the Syrians escaped, but the guards caught the third, threw him to the ground, and beat and kicked him. About 10 meters away, Pliakos watched the violence unfold until one of the guards accused him of filming the attack on his phone. He admitted that he was a journalist, but insisted that he was not filming. It didn't help: the men grabbed his phone and threw it on the ground.

Even as he watched his phone break into pieces, Pliakos assumed he was safe, until the first fist smashed into his face. He tried to defend himself, but fell. When the three or four men beat him, kicked him and hit his body with a wooden stick, no cars passed. "Damn journalist," one shouted. "We are trying to defend our communities and you do this here."

When the beating ended, Pliakos had a black eye and his arms and legs were covered with bruises and scratches. Two days earlier, a German journalist, Michael Trammer, had been attacked by a mob in the port of Thermi on the north coast of the island of Lesbos. They threw him to the ground, beat him, and threw his equipment into the sea. During the week leading up to that incident, similar groups in Lesbos beat independent reporters, arrested their cars, and told them to leave the island. Although attacks on the press are not new to Greece, the recent increase stunned him. "I don't remember much hatred of journalists in my career," he said.

& # 39; You can't be here & # 39;

On the morning of March 5, the day after Gulzar died at the border, Greek media reports said the accumulation of refugees was moving south, towards Ipsala, the same area where Turkish authorities claimed that a Greek bullet killed a Syrian man named Mohammad Yaarub. A few days earlier As in the case of Gulzar, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas had dismissed those reports as "false news,quot; and Turkish propaganda. However, the videos captured on the day the 22-year-old Syrian died appeared to show Greek soldiers firing live ammunition across the border.

We drove down the highway south. Army vehicles moved to the shoulder and let us pass, soldiers huddled in the open cargo area. Approximately 2 km (1.2 miles) before departure to Soufli, a town located in the Evros Valley and once famous for its silk production, we passed an army truck parked on the side of the road. Two soldiers stared out at a vast field.

Between the villages of Petrades and Pythio, asylum seekers cross the field early in the morning (Nick Paleologos / SOOC Images / Al Jazeera)

We stopped and walked to the edge of the hill overlooking the field. Several hundred meters away, walking along the rows of trees on the perimeter of the camp were about three dozen refugees and migrants. A police vehicle rolled down the farm road on one side of the field, an army truck on the other side. As the vehicles approached, most of the asylum seekers sat on the ground and waited to be detained, but a handful broke away, running across the field. With a rifle, a soldier followed in a sprint. As we watched, a soldier approached us. "You know you can't be here," he said.

We packed up, continued south to Tychero, a town of 4,000 people located a few kilometers from the border. The Greek side of the Kastanies border crossing had been closed for days, and the Turkish side of the Kipoi crossing had been closed for the past 24 hours. In an empty lot between a souvlaki restaurant and a few houses, Greek Red Cross volunteers sat in a tent and looked at their mobile phones. With the army and police deployed in large numbers along the border, they had no asylum seekers to deal with.

Soldiers entered the restaurant every few minutes, grabbing bags of takeout food before returning to the restricted access area near the border. Around lunchtime, local firefighter Christos Zak and Ioannas Zapartas, who raise sheep on their family's land, sat at a table and had several beers. Both are 48 years old and have lived in Tychero throughout their lives. As far as Zapartas is concerned, the recent build-up is a political game played by Greece and Turkey. "They are also human," he told me about the refugees, "but they (Turkey) told them that the borders are open. They were blackmailed."

Although Zak insists that no one wants to see asylum seekers harmed, he recently began patrolling the narrow streets that cross Tychero on his motorcycle, carrying a large stick. "Before all this exploded, you could see people go by and nobody would do anything," Zak told me, "but now people call the police when they see someone."

Back in Athens, Rizvi and Zaidi showed me the final photos of Gulzar, which his wife had sent them after his death. His last selfie showed him smiling with a group of refugees and migrants sitting in the no man's land on the border. "What can we do?" Zaidi said, with exasperation drawn on her face.

Rizvi added: "Whoever God wants, God takes."