50 Cent sends Kevin Durant good wishes with a nasty coronavirus meme

Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that Kevin was among four currently isolated members of the Brooklyn Nets who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kevin Durant She is the latest famous victim of Coronavirus, as she recently tested positive for it. Not long after the news, 50 cents He intervened in the matter in his own way, trolling the NBA player with a rather offensive meme on Instagram.

The "Power"The star / creator shared an image Tuesday that originally showed Kevin in his Brooklyn Nets jersey throwing a basketball into the air. However, after it was confirmed that he contracted Coronavirus, someone edited the ball. in something that looked like a giant virus

Along with the said meme, Fiddy wrote in the caption: "I have a damn man, my son KD @easymoneysniper take some medications and relax. #Abcforlife."

As expected, Fif got a mixed response with his meme. "Dude, do you ever relax?" Rapper "In Da Club" criticized. "It's not fun," added another fan, while someone else called him "mean" for his post.

However, some others were laughing along with Fiddy. "Damn it! The image alone got me out," wrote one along with an emoji crying and laughing. Another fan commented, "We really joke about everything. I love it here."

"The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities to report," the Nets said in a statement. "All players and members of the Nets travel group are asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with the team and medical personnel."

"The health of our players and staff is a top priority for the organization and the team is doing everything in their power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible. As always, we appreciate the support of our fans, partners and its surroundings, community, and we wish all those who fight against this virus a speedy recovery, "he concluded.