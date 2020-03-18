5.2 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka – Up News Info San Francisco

Matilda Coleman
SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck an area of ​​northern California's Humboldt County Wednesday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey. USA

The earthquake struck at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday off the coast of Humboldt Redwoods State Park near Petrolia, and about 334 miles southwest of Eureka.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The US Tsunami Warning Centers. USA They indicated that there were no current tsunami warnings or alerts.

