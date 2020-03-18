$ 48 million reasons for Lions Quinn and Patricia to succeed – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT LIONS (3-12-1)

FREE AGENTS WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS: DT Damon Harrison, OT Rick Wagner, DT Mike Daniels, S Tavon Wilson, P Sam Martin, CB Rashaan Melvin, WR Jermaine Kearse, DT A & # 39; Shawn Robinson, OT Oday Aboushi, TE Logan Thomas, S Miles Killebrew, RB JD McKissic, QB Jeff Driskel, DT Darius Kilgo, DE Jamie Meder.

NEEDS: The Lions are in mode of winning now under general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia, whose jobs were saved from property awaiting playoff containment in 2020.

Detroit desperately needs to improve the defense, which ranked 31st last season, in every position group. Defensive tackle is a weakness when entering free agency. The lions also lack an advantage to play against Trey Flowers. And their linebackers fight in the coverage of the pass. If the team changes Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, who has one year left on his contract, three times, the high school will have another gap. The Lions need an offensive guard to replace Graham Glasgow, who signed with Denver.

SALARY LID SPACE AVAILABLE: (approximately) $ 48 million.