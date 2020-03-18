& # 39; Strahan, Sara and Keke & # 39; will be replaced with daily coronavirus update

Home Entertainment & # 39; Strahan, Sara and Keke & # 39; will be...

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
ABC News has announced that its new afternoon talk show starring Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer will be replaced by a daily special report on coronavirus.

According to Variety, Amy Robach will present Pandemic: What You Need to Know with the latest expert health and safety guide,

The network said the suspension of the talk show "Strahan, Sara and Keke," which airs at 1 p.m. ET, it will only be in the short term.

