& # 39; Strahan, Sara and Keke & # 39; will be replaced with daily coronavirus update

ABC News has announced that its new afternoon talk show starring Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer will be replaced by a daily special report on coronavirus.

According to Variety, Amy Robach will present Pandemic: What You Need to Know with the latest expert health and safety guide,

The network said the suspension of the talk show "Strahan, Sara and Keke," which airs at 1 p.m. ET, it will only be in the short term.

Strahan will continue to feature Good Morning America, so there's really only Haines and Palmer on hiatus.

On Tuesday, the network revealed that an ABC News staff member covering the pandemic in Seattle had tested positive for coronavirus.

"The symptoms were mild and I am happy to report that our colleague is already feeling much better. We want a full and speedy recovery," said ABC News President James Goldston. The employees of the Los Angeles office are "working remotely until they can return to their offices."

"As a precaution, as health officials advise, last week we told the entire Seattle coverage team to isolate and monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19," Goldston added. "We immediately take steps to increase our office cleaning and disinfection protocols, including frequently touched surfaces, workstations, and public areas."