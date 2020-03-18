& # 39; No one really knows what awaits us & # 39; – Johnson | Racing News

Richard Johnson has spoken of the uncertainty facing the racing industry over the closure of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, just days after the Cheltenham Festival came to an end, it was announced that there will be no more races in Britain until at least the beginning of May.

Johnson was pleased that the National Hunt masterpiece reunion got the go-ahead, but he fully understands the reasons for the later suspension.

"It is a frustrating time for all of us, none of us are sure what to expect or know what is around the corner," he told talkSPORT.

"It was strange yesterday to run behind closed doors, but then it became known that yesterday would be the last day entirely."

Racing was criticized in some quarters for organizing the Cheltenham Festival, but Johnson believes the right decision was made.

"The situation was progressing daily," he said.

"Last week we found out more about it, the government and the BHA were taking different steps along the way, and now we have reached the point where we stopped competing."

"It is disappointing, obviously, because we all want to continue competing, but at the same time, the health of the country has priority."

"Hopefully it won't be too long, but that's the problem, nobody really knows what awaits us."

"Last week we enjoyed Cheltenham. Unfortunately, I was not very successful there, but it was great to have the Festival, it was smooth, but things have accelerated since then."

"It was reasonably normal. The public was trying to enjoy their day, and it was a great event, as it is every year."

"Hand sanitizers were everywhere, and there was plenty of advice: The course doctors updated us daily to take precautionary measures.

"It was great putting Cheltenham on. But things have changed in the last few days and things have changed all the time."

While there may not be action on the track, Johnson himself will keep himself busy with his own horses and emphasized that many in training will still be on the move, hoping that the races can return as quickly as possible.

"All the horses have yet to be removed, depending on the owners if they want to rest now, but they must still be maintained," he said.

"The riders also have to go on. I have about 20 horses at home, so we have been busy this morning.

"I will have plenty to keep myself busy. But almost everyone in the races is self-employed, so we have to hope, like the rest of the country, that things get better and we can get back to normal as quickly as possible."

"Running behind closed doors was a bit strange, but when you really are in the race it did not feel very different. If we have to go back to that, it is something we would be happy with, but we will all be guided by The Government Council.

"I have a young family and an older mother and father, so I just want everyone to stay safe and get through this outbreak."

While an initial return to racing is expected in May, that's the best-case scenario, meaning the Guineas meeting at Newmarket earlier that month and the Derby in early June could be questioned.

An Epsom statement said: "The races have been suspended until the end of April in light of the current public health situation. As such, we continue to work to organize the Investec Derby Festival in June, and that will depend on the latest orientation and the state of the sport at the time. "

Chris Richardson, managing director of Cheveley Park Stud, explained that the breeding industry is trying to continue as best it can in difficult times.

He said, "We are taking all the procedures we can. The mares are still being mated, and we just have to try to get through it as best we can."

"These are difficult times for everyone. When you look at the service industry and you are telling people not to go to bars and restaurants, and you will have people with mortgages to pay, it is a very difficult situation."

"All we can do is be vigilant and take care of everyone as best we can, from the horse drivers who arrive with the mares to our staff.

"We have 60 foals on the ground right now, and another 31 left to give, so this is a very busy time of year. People have to stay up at night and work long hours, so we depend on our staff. We are fortunate to have a fantastic team.

"We just have to close the hatches and do what we can. At least everyone here is working outside in the open."

"In fact, we had a full brother for the multiple Group One winners. Advertising last night, which was very exciting. They are all Group One winners at this stage!"