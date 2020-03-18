& # 39; Little Fires Everywhere & # 39; Reese Witherspoon's departure the day before

%MINIFYHTMLa40e52052ba6864e8eeb542d25b8166c11% %MINIFYHTMLa40e52052ba6864e8eeb542d25b8166c12%

With many beginning to isolate themselves amid a coronavirus pandemic, the first three episodes of the drama series, which also stars Kerry Washington, have been made available for broadcast on Hulu.

Reese witherspoon Y Kerry Washington have amazed fans by releasing their new Hulu drama series "Little fires everywhere"one day ahead of schedule.

The TV drama, an adaptation of author Celeste Ng's hit novel of the same name, will be released on Wednesday (March 18), but the first three episodes were released live on the streaming service on Tuesday, giving fans some self-isolation. celebrate amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Witherspoon and Washington announced the news in a joint Instagram Live chat on Tuesday, when they both wore the same red sweater, which had the words "little fires" embroidered on the front.

Sharing video footage of the live stream on their Instagram timeline, Washington posted: "My soul sister @reesewitherspoon and I practiced #SocialDistancing on IG LIVE today (in the same sweater … not planned!) For announce that @littlefireshulu is available for TIME! Stream the first 3 episodes NOW! "

"OUR SHOW IS AT THIS TIME NOW !!!!" Witherspoon added in the comment section.

"Little Fires Everywhere", also starring Joshua Jackson Y Rosemarie DeWitt, is set in the author's native Ohio, and revolves around two families reunited through their children.