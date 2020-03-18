32-year-old Plano woman is Collin County's ninth positive case of coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Collin County confirmed its ninth positive case of coronavirus on Wednesday morning, a 32-year-old woman from Plano.

This is the newest case in the county since Sunday afternoon. The woman has no underlying conditions and is a resident of Plano. However, details of the possible travel history were not disclosed.

Authorities also said that there are currently 66 people under supervision for COVID-19 in Collin County.

The number of cases across North Texas is expected to increase rapidly as more tests become available, such as driving options. Authorities expect the number of tests conducted each day in North Texas to grow in the coming weeks.

On Monday, Collin County Judge Chris Hill issued a disaster statement to mitigate the possible spread of the coronavirus. This includes asking residents to postpone or cancel events and meetings, which has also been recommended by the CDC.

