25,000-year-old monument built with mammoth bones stuns scientists – BGR

The massive mammoth bone structure discovered in Russia has researchers searching for its purpose.

The circular structure dates back to 25,000 years ago, and scientists found evidence that the wood was burning inside.

Whether built as a refuge or as some kind of monument with a higher meaning, the bones of dozens of mammoths were used in its construction.

Archaeologists have unearthed a strange monument built by ancient humans in Russia. It is a great circular structure built with the bones of a creature that no human being has ever seen: a mammoth. The best part? No one has any idea what it was used for, why it exists in the first place.

Other mammoth bone monuments have been found in Russia in the past, although this particular location has surpassed others in terms of size. At 41 feet wide, it's pretty big, but figuring out who did it and why it's proving difficult.

The best guess at this point is that the gigantic bone structures scattered throughout the region were sites of houses or other shelters. This oversized example dating back 25,000 years could have provided security against the elements for multiple people, but was it really its primary use? That is a question that researchers are still trying to answer.

The circular monument that survived to this day does not offer many clues. There appears to be no designated entrance, and its circular shape suggests that it may have served a purpose beyond mere refuge. Inside the circle, the team was able to find evidence of burned wood, suggesting that the structure may have been used during the cold winters.

"Mammoth bones are very heavy and the construction of the circular structure represents a great investment of time and energy by the humans who built this," lead author Alexander Pryor said in a statement. "It clearly meant something to them, and it most likely had a ritual element, even if the structure ultimately had some kind of practical purpose as well."

The structure includes the remains of a large number of mammoths. The team counted an incredible 64 mammoth skulls and 51 jaws. That's a lot of hunting and transportation for the purpose of building it, and suggests that ancient humans were killing animals in large numbers.

Along with the mammoth bones, the researchers were able to find clues to what the site residents ate in addition to a lot of mammoth meat. "We found pieces of soft plant tissue that are normally found in edible roots or tubers, hinting at a component of plant food in people's diets," Pryor reveals. "These findings are important because they illustrate how our human ancestors adapted to survive the hostile environments of the last Ice Age by making use of the resources they found around them."

It is an interesting window into the life of ancient humans, and even if we don't know exactly why it exists, the fact that we found it 25,000 years later is something very special.

