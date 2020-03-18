15 secrets about Zack and Cody's suite life revealed

15 years later, we are just as fit for the Sprouse twins.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse became two of young Hollywood's biggest stars when their hit series The joint life of Zack and Cody It debuted on the Disney Channel 15 years ago on March 18, quickly becoming one of the most popular and highest-rated shows on the web.

%MINIFYHTML615e5dcb237da74349cd10e83ed9829613% %MINIFYHTML615e5dcb237da74349cd10e83ed9829614%

Starring the twins as two brothers living and causing trouble in a Boston hotel where their own mothers are lounge singers (Cheers to Carey Martin!), The beloved sitcom has also launched the Ashley Tisdale Y Brenda song, as much as Debby Ryan who joined the series when he continued on the high seas as The Suite Life on Deck in 2008.

%MINIFYHTML615e5dcb237da74349cd10e83ed9829615% %MINIFYHTML615e5dcb237da74349cd10e83ed9829616%

But did you know there was another spin-off that finally never aired? Or that Dylan and Cole, now 27, tried to keep the series running before its final finale in 2011?