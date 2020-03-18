15 secrets about Zack and Cody's suite life revealed

15 years later, we are just as fit for the Sprouse twins.
Dylan and Cole Sprouse became two of young Hollywood's biggest stars when their hit series The joint life of Zack and Cody It debuted on the Disney Channel 15 years ago on March 18, quickly becoming one of the most popular and highest-rated shows on the web.
Starring the twins as two brothers living and causing trouble in a Boston hotel where their own mothers are lounge singers (Cheers to Carey Martin!), The beloved sitcom has also launched the Ashley Tisdale Y Brenda song, as much as Debby Ryan who joined the series when he continued on the high seas as The Suite Life on Deck in 2008.
But did you know there was another spin-off that finally never aired? Or that Dylan and Cole, now 27, tried to keep the series running before its final finale in 2011?
Here are 15 fun facts you may not know The joint life of Zack and Cody, including which superstar had her first kiss on the show and which recurring guest star she dated before Cole's birthday.
If you think you can go through this list without being hit with an overwhelming sense of nostalgia, well, to quote Mr. Moseby, good luck with that!
It's a laugh Productions / Walt Disney Tv / Kobal / Shutterstock
1. Initially, the producers considered using Dylan and Cole as names for the Martin twins before finally deciding to give the stars different names for their characters.
2. Dylan and Cole were similar to their characters, as Dylan was the most troublesome twin (like his troubled character Zack) while Cole was the most studious, similar to the most responsible Cody.
3. Creator Danny Kallis revealed to the New York Times that he and the co-creator Jim Geoghan actually came up with the concept for the show 20 years earlier while working on comedy Silver spoons.
It's a laugh Productions / Walt Disney Tv / Kobal / Shutterstock
4. Originally, Tisdale auditioned for London Tipton, the flyer. Paris HiltonHeiress to the hotel, and Song read Maddie, the sarcastic girl next door who works as a receptionist.
"They were completely, the true parody of Paris Hilton," Song told W Magazine. "And when we read for the roles that were,‘ No, actually, you change parts. " Hollywood wasn't doing that then. "
5. When she was 15, Song landed the role of London at the same time that she received early acceptance from her dream university – Harvard University. It was her father, who is a school teacher, who encouraged her to continue acting, saying: "Here's the thing. You have an incredible opportunity, if acting is what you want to do … you go to college to find out what you want to do, but if this is what you want to do, you have the opportunity to do it. "
6. A natural brunette, Tisdale dyed her hair blonde for the series.
It's a laugh Productions / Walt Disney Tv / Kobal / Shutterstock
7. Tisdale admitted his kiss with High school musical co-star and best friend Zac Efron when she was a guest star it was "the worst,quot; because it's like "a brother,quot; to her. Well, that and he tried to kiss with his tongue.
"I thought, 'Get away from me!' I shut my mouth so fast," he said. Elle. "I thought, 'This is the Disney Channel, we didn't kiss like that on the Disney Channel!'
8. Another awkward kiss alert! Selena Gomez had her first kiss when she acted as a guest in 2006, playing the twins' classmate Gwen.
"It was my first kiss— (and) on camera! It was one of the worst days of my life!" Gomez said in Kelly Clarkson's show of kissing Dylan, admitting it was Cole she was in love with before being chosen. "I was obsessed with that show and I thought we were going to be together," she said of the Riverdale star.
It's a laugh Productions / Walt Disney Tv / Kobal / Shutterstock
9. identical british twins Becky Y Milly Rosso they were actually only regular members of the audience when the producers chose them to portray the love interests of the boys, Janice and Jessica.
"(The executive producer) heard that we were English and we were twins, and she asked us to audition for the show," Milly said. KidzWorld. "So we took acting lessons for several months and auditioned to be in one episode, and they liked how we played the characters, so they put us on 7 episodes!"
10. In 2010, the New York Post reported that Dylan and Cody, then 17, earned $ 20,000 each per episode. In the article, an agent stated that at the beginning of the series, "When Ashley Tisdale was in The joint life of Zack and Cody… I heard I was making $ 9,000 per episode, and the kids made $ 12,000 to 15,000 per episode. "
It's a laugh Productions / Walt Disney Tv / Kobal / Shutterstock
11. when Phill Lewis, who played fan-favorite hotel manager Mr. Moseby, returned to Scrubs filming an appearance for the final episode of the medical comedy while Life Suite still in production, he brought with him two super fans.
"Actually, I brought Dylan and Cole with me on set that day," he told Jim Hill Media. "They were huge fans of that show. So they were delighted to be there with me as Scrubs he closed his career. "
12. Disney Channel once filmed a pilot for a spin-off starring Selena Gomez that focused on Life Suitehotel engineer, Arwin Hochauser (Brian Stepanek) In Arwin! or Domesticated, Gomez would have played Arwin's niece, but the network finally decided to broadcast the project in 2007, releasing her to star. Wizards of Waverly Place.
It's a laugh Productions / Walt Disney Tv / Kobal / Shutterstock
13. Dylan made the headlines when he talked about the twins trying to launch a fourth season of The Suite Life on Deck to Disney that they would also establish a new series to help the crew they had worked with for years to stay employed after they decided to go to college.
"We said, 'If we're going to do one last season, it's on our terms, we're going to produce it, and it's going to be a stage for a new show,'" Dylan told Vulture.
14. The concept was for Zack and Cody to return to Boston, where they would advise a boy who lived in the hotel, preparing that character for his own show. But when Disney rejected their idea only to return to the twins with a similar release that took place in Miami and starring Selena Gomez, the Sprouses pulled away, according to Dylan.
15. In 2016, Alyson Stoner, who played the recurring character Max, revealed that she and Cole briefly dated during the show.
"The first boy I guess I liked and who I was dating was Cole Sprouse," he said in The night show from their first romance when they were both only 11 years old. (For your viewing pleasure, here is a video Cole took to her in the middle of an interview on set when asked if she had a girlfriend.)
Unfortunately, she revealed that he broke up with her on her birthday. "He just said, 'It won't work.'"
