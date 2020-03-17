Zoe Kravitz turns off a fan who asks if she is lightening her skin

Zoë Kravitz She may be a world famous celebrity, but, like the rest of us, she is practicing social distancing at the time of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Therefore, the reason why your skin may look a little lighter than usual.
This issue came up after the star shared a "self quarantine,quot; (ie, quarantine) with her dog. One person commented, "Am I wrong or does she look so white in this picture? Please don't tell me you're preparing your melanin, you're so beautiful with your natural color."
"Jesus, no girl. This is what happens to some of us, we mix mixed children when we can't go out, hahaha," replied the 31-year-old.
The light skin aside, the actress is not upset by the lack of vitamin D. Instead, she is encouraging her followers to do the same to maintain their health as the virus spreads across the country. She captioned her selfie, "Stay inside the kids. One day at a time."
Luckily for fans, Zoe's new show High Fidelity it's on Hulu for all your entertainment needs.
She previously told E! The news of the series is perfect for all generations and is an interesting look at the times that are changing, whether people like it or not. "I think something interesting is happening right now with our generation and nostalgia, and someone who owns a record store today is holding on to something that is dying. Record stores don't really exist the way they used to, and I think it's an interesting thing to explore, someone who has been emotionally lost or trapped in the past, "he shared.
Speaking of nostalgia, his mother, Lisa Bonet, starred in the film version of High Fidelity in 2000. It only makes sense for Zoe to star in the same series 20 years later.
%MINIFYHTML56646a4f9cf791b9852d00373194f1b913%%MINIFYHTML56646a4f9cf791b9852d00373194f1b914%