Zoe Kravitz turns off a fan who asks if she is lightening her skin

Zoë Kravitz She may be a world famous celebrity, but, like the rest of us, she is practicing social distancing at the time of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Therefore, the reason why your skin may look a little lighter than usual.

%MINIFYHTML56646a4f9cf791b9852d00373194f1b911% %MINIFYHTML56646a4f9cf791b9852d00373194f1b912%

This issue came up after the star shared a "self quarantine,quot; (ie, quarantine) with her dog. One person commented, "Am I wrong or does she look so white in this picture? Please don't tell me you're preparing your melanin, you're so beautiful with your natural color."

"Jesus, no girl. This is what happens to some of us, we mix mixed children when we can't go out, hahaha," replied the 31-year-old.

The light skin aside, the actress is not upset by the lack of vitamin D. Instead, she is encouraging her followers to do the same to maintain their health as the virus spreads across the country. She captioned her selfie, "Stay inside the kids. One day at a time."