Zion Williamson Pledges to Cover Pelican Arena Workers' Wages for 30 Days | NBA News

New Orleans Pelicans rookie star Zion Williamson has vowed to cover workers' wages at the team's Smoothie King Center for 30 days after NBA action to suspend play for the 2019-20 season.

Williamson turned to Instagram to announce the donation and his appreciation for the Smoothie King Center staff since his arrival in New Orleans after being selected as No. 1 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

On March 11, the NBA announced that the league would suspend play until further notice in response to a player at the Utah Jazz who tested positive for coronavirus. League commissioner Adam Silver said the suspension will last at least 30 days.

Williamson wrote: "The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at the Smoothie King Center. These are the people who they make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization.

"Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from the long-term challenges created by (Hurricane) Katrina, and are now facing the economic impact of postponing games due to the virus. My mother has always given me an example of I respect others and be thankful for what we have, so today I pledge to cover the wages of all Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days.















1:07



Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz offers an update on how he feels and encourages fans to use smart hygiene practices to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.



"This is a small way to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so good to me and my teammates and I hope we can come together to alleviate the stress and hardships caused by this national health crisis.

"This is an incredibly tough city, filled with some of the toughest people, but sometimes providing a little extra help can make things a little easier for the community."

