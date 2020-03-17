Zanotto Market Offers San Jose Seniors Exclusive Shopping Time During Coronavirus Protection – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – The Zanotto market in the Willow Glen neighborhood of San José is taking care of its older customers in a special way. They want to give this vulnerable population designated time to shop for groceries while the store is in its cleanest state.

8 a.m. to 9 a.m. This morning, the Zanotto Market was open only to those who were 60 years or older. Buyers who took advantage were grateful for this special store. %MINIFYHTMLa679e9d59fccc764ce749285022c1e1d11% %MINIFYHTMLa679e9d59fccc764ce749285022c1e1d12% The line was long during the hour exclusively for senior shopping, but everything was in order as people were let in one by one while others left the store.

What seemed like an endless amount of food that needed to be scanned, didn't seem to disturb quiet customers.

"My mother, who is an older person, is watching the front door," said Zanotto vice president of marketing Khadija Zanotto. "We are trying to be as kind as possible, but the best that our community really understands is that these are the people we really need to care for."

"I think that is perfect," said shopper Ana Maria Russo. "In fact, I think it is a great thing for people because it is the most vulnerable demographic in San José and they need protection."

"I just need to buy some groceries. I couldn't get it from Instacart or Amazon Prime or any of the ways to get groceries, so I thought I'd give it a try today, "said buyer Renee Griggs.

A buyer praised the time arrangement and wondered why it couldn't be extended. "Not everyone is as capable as younger people," said buyer Gordon Patnude. "This is a good thing. But I think restricting it to one hour is a bit ridiculous."

The Zanotto market has intensified before at a time of great need. After the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989, the store launched an "IOU,quot; system for customers.

Now in 2020, it's their priceless social media presence, alerting people to what's available and what's not, hoping to save someone an unnecessary trip to the store.

"I am truly grateful for the opportunity to be able to offer this and I am grateful to my family for believing in us that we can do something that no one else is doing," said Zanotto.

All four Zanotto locations will do so for the foreseeable future. They are also delivering groceries for those who can physically get to the store.

For Zanotto customers: To request deliveries or curbside pickups, please email [email protected] The company is also looking for volunteer drivers to deliver to the elderly and those who are immunocompromised.