MOSCOW – Yuri Gagarin's widow, the first human to fly into space, died Tuesday. She was 84 years old.

%MINIFYHTML0d152d3ab27cb9ecb2d0912ee6018c5c11% %MINIFYHTML0d152d3ab27cb9ecb2d0912ee6018c5c12%

The Russian space agency Roscosmos announced the death of Valentina Gagarina in a brief statement, offering its condolences to his relatives. He did not elaborate on the cause or circumstances of his death.

Born Valentina Goryacheva, she married Gagarin in 1957. After pioneering the space flight on April 12, 1961, Gagarin appeared alongside him at official events, but mostly sought to avoid being the center of attention.

After Gagarin's death in 1968 in a plane crash, Gagarina worked as biochemical experts at the Star City cosmonaut training center on the outskirts of Moscow. She dodged the media, but published a memoir about her husband.