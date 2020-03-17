Yung Berg accused of hitting his girlfriend with a gun!

Ex Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Yung Berg, also known as Hitmaka, is accused of spanking his girlfriend with a gun.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department report obtained by The Blast, the incident allegedly occurred at a private residence in Los Angeles.

The report says that "the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal dispute. The suspected victim with the whipped gun (numerous times), resulting in verifiable injuries." The incident was classified as 'intimate partner violence'.

LAPD then his girlfriend issued an emergency protection order that prevents him from approaching less than 100 yards from his alleged victim, until March 20. Berg must not contact her directly or indirectly, or electronically, and cannot approach her home, by The Blast.

This is not Berg's first domestic incident. A while ago, he was arrested for assaulting his then-girlfriend, Masika Tucker. The producer accepted a plea agreement, and was removed from the VH1 program.

"Due to the seriousness of the accusations against Yung Berg, VH1 is ending its relationship with him in relation to Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, with immediate effect," VH1 said in its statement.

"Yung Berg was arrested on November 5 and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing in connection with an assault on co-star Masika Tucker," he added. "The arrest took place at a New York hotel several hours after the recording of the special meeting for Love & Hip Hop Hollywood."