Yung Berg accused of hitting his girlfriend with a gun!

Ex Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Yung Berg, also known as Hitmaka, is accused of spanking his girlfriend with a gun.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department report obtained by The Blast, the incident allegedly occurred at a private residence in Los Angeles.

The report says that "the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal dispute. The suspected victim with the whipped gun (numerous times), resulting in verifiable injuries." The incident was classified as 'intimate partner violence'.

