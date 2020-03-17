Your favorite movies from the 90s and 00s that are streaming now on Netflix

It's time to relax and turn on the television.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people around the world spend much more time at home to prevent further spread of the disease. Fortunately for those with Netflix subscriptions, there are hundreds of movie titles and shows to round out your upcoming nights.

From the successful viral series, Love is blind, to the new To all the boys that I've loved before Aftermath, Netflix is ​​home to all the projects that people can't stop talking about.

And, in the midst of these troubling times, Netflix also harbors a lot of heartwarming nostalgia in the form of your favorite silver screen hits of the 90s and 00s.

Since Nicolas CageThe greatest adventure of National Treasure to the hilarious problems of love life in He just isn't that to you, there is something for every mood in this moment of social distancing.