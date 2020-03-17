Your favorite movies from the 90s and 00s that are streaming now on Netflix

It's time to relax and turn on the television.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people around the world spend much more time at home to prevent further spread of the disease. Fortunately for those with Netflix subscriptions, there are hundreds of movie titles and shows to round out your upcoming nights.
From the successful viral series, Love is blind, to the new To all the boys that I've loved before Aftermath, Netflix is home to all the projects that people can't stop talking about.
And, in the midst of these troubling times, Netflix also harbors a lot of heartwarming nostalgia in the form of your favorite silver screen hits of the 90s and 00s.
Since Nicolas CageThe greatest adventure of National Treasure to the hilarious problems of love life in He just isn't that to you, there is something for every mood in this moment of social distancing.
To see all the beloved '90s and' 00s movies ready to watch on Netflix, check out E's gallery! Then.
Disney
National Treasure
Almost two decades later, this movie remains one of Hollywood's national treasures.
Moviestore / Shutterstock
My girlfriend
There is no greater history of coming of age than the life of Vada Sultenfuss in the summer of 1972.
TriStar Screenshots
Jerry maguire
All together now: "You have me hello."
Paramount pictures
The First Wives Club
Starting in 1996, this trio of women iconically redefined what "don't own me,quot; means.
New Line Cinema
Mother in law
Jennifer LopezQueen of romantic comedies, she taught us all how to deal with a mother-in-law in this hit 2005 title.
Darren Michaels / Columbia / Kobal / Shutterstock
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
After Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett Y Jaclyn Smith and before Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott Y Ella Balinska, there was drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz Y Lucy Liu fight crime with a lot of female power.
Columbia / Scott Rudin Prods / Kobal / Shutterstock
Julie and Julia
Hungry? Leave Meryl Streep Y Amy Adams handle the kitchen in Nora Ephronfinal movie full of food.
Moviestore / Shutterstock Collection
The rugrats movie
There are few things more adorable than Tommy, Chuckie, and the rest of the Rugrats kids in a big screen-sized adventure.
Warner Bros.
New York Minute
For your final big screen project together, Mary-Kate Olsen Y Ashley Olsen took on the Big Apple in this teen adventure.
Warner Bros.
A Cinderella story
Hilary Duff led us to believe that we could meet Prince Charming in high school in this beloved teen romantic comedy.
Hook
In 1991, Robin Williams He played the boy who never wanted to grow up, and then he did.
Darren Michaels / Warner Brothers Entertainment
He just isn't that to you
In 2009, this romantic comedy brought some candid dating tips to the big screen.
Now all that's left to do is grab the popcorn and a blanket and hit play!
%MINIFYHTMLa9b1523f8bda362d574bf14bb7ca00be17%