Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

The mystery of the Indian coronavirus

The country has around 125 confirmed cases, and it's a bit of a puzzle how the world's second most populous nation, with 1.3 billion people, has apparently remained unscathed so far.

There could be many more cases in India than have been detected due to the difficulties of testing. But it is also possible that the country has so far managed to escape the worst, either by quick and strict efforts from the outset or another combination of factors.

%MINIFYHTML5f81b8ff6f53962da46394674d1ed97313% %MINIFYHTML5f81b8ff6f53962da46394674d1ed97314%

Relative calm has fueled disbelief in some quarters that the virus is even a threat. Over the weekend in Lucknow, one of the largest cities in India, young people crowded into pubs. "I'm not scared. I eat, I celebrate, I sleep," said Akshay Gupta, an accountant who jumped into the bar on Saturday night. "The scare is overrated."

%MINIFYHTML5f81b8ff6f53962da46394674d1ed97315% %MINIFYHTML5f81b8ff6f53962da46394674d1ed97316%

Elsewhere in Asia, countries have begun to impose strict measures, including closings in the Philippines and Malaysia and the widespread closure of schools, businesses and entertainment venues in Thailand. Some nations face a worrying increase in cases without health care systems that may face a major outbreak.