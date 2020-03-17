Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

The mystery of the Indian coronavirus
The country has around 125 confirmed cases, and it's a bit of a puzzle how the world's second most populous nation, with 1.3 billion people, has apparently remained unscathed so far.
There could be many more cases in India than have been detected due to the difficulties of testing. But it is also possible that the country has so far managed to escape the worst, either by quick and strict efforts from the outset or another combination of factors.
Relative calm has fueled disbelief in some quarters that the virus is even a threat. Over the weekend in Lucknow, one of the largest cities in India, young people crowded into pubs. "I'm not scared. I eat, I celebrate, I sleep," said Akshay Gupta, an accountant who jumped into the bar on Saturday night. "The scare is overrated."
Elsewhere in Asia, countries have begun to impose strict measures, including closings in the Philippines and Malaysia and the widespread closure of schools, businesses and entertainment venues in Thailand. Some nations face a worrying increase in cases without health care systems that may face a major outbreak.
China bans American journalists from mainstream media
Beijing announced that it would oust American journalists working for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, and also prohibits them from reporting in territories such as Hong Kong and Macao.
It also demanded that those outlets, as well as Voice of America and Time magazine, provide the government with information about its operations. The full scope of the directive was not immediately clear.
The latest move in the eye-for-eye campaign between Washington and Beijing comes at a time when reporting on the coronavirus is a 24-hour global operation for most of the media. China last month expelled three Wall Street Journal reporters from the country. President Trump responded this month by limiting the number of Chinese citizens who could work in the US. USA For five state-controlled Chinese news organizations.
Related: China has been cracking down on anger online at the government for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. A new Internet police force is knocking on critical suspects, subjecting them to hours of questioning and, in some cases, forcing them to sign loyalty pledges.
If you have 4 minutes, it's worth it
Why is yoga causing a stir in Nepal?
Next month, the small nation of the Himalayas will become the first in the world to make yoga a compulsory subject throughout the country.
For many around the world in similar programs, it is an addition of healing and stress reduction to a curriculum. But in a region where the exercises are increasingly intertwined with the growing Hindu nationalism, Some Muslims are concerned.
Snapshot: A physicist is trying to untangle The structural dynamics of bird nests using bamboo skewers, above. A nest is "a messy bomb bomb," tough in ways humans have only just begun to understand.
What we are reading: This Harvard Business Review article about two new mothers taking very different paths to return to work in Sweden and the United States. “Reading the two stories side by side shows how depressingly work and family policies in the United States compare, if they are there. not at all, "says Francesca Donner, director of our Gender Initiative.
Now a break from the news
Cook: Is rosemary, olive oil, and orange pie is great for what our food editor Sam Sifton calls "procrastibaking," though "baking anxiety may be the best term of art these days."
Social distancing shows: Looking for a few hours of distraction between vigorous hand washes? Do you need a moment away from Twitter? A fake music documentary, an addiction situation comedy, two true crime papers, and a ceramic contest are here to help.
Read: Was there a murder on the Mayflower? In her new novel, "Contemplated,quot;, TaraShea Nesbit uses a death on the pilgrim ship to examine what life was like for women in the Plymouth Colony.
Smarter life: Here are some ways to help your community fight the coronavirus while still practicing social distancing. For starters, ideally donate money, not old cans, to your local food bank.
And now for the backstory on …
Covering an infected global economy
The pandemic is having a major impact on the world's wallet. To understand the consequences, Times Insider spoke to Jeanna Smialek, who covers the Washington Federal Reserve. Below is a condensed version of the conversation.
On Sunday, the Fed cut interest rates to almost zero. How could it affect us in the future?
The measure should help consumers borrow and spend. For example, you should make mortgages cheaper. But at the end of the day, nothing the Fed can do right now is going to make up for the total coronavirus shock, because its tools are simply not adequate to make up for lost work hours or assist employees who have missed the salary.
Can nations work together to help the world economy recover?
Central banks do not have the fire fighting power they had in the 2008 financial crisis. Many central banks, such as in Japan and parts of Europe, already had very low or even negative interest rates. And so, they have less room to act to soften the economic blow.
What matters right now is what happens to companies that are being hit right now. Is this a short-term problem that is painful but not devastating? Or will this kill the companies, which will have greater repercussions for the financial markets and will have a much longer life in their pain?
If there is a conclusion for readers about the global economy, what should it be?
Everyone has said it right now, but the best thing for the world economy is to contain this virus. More than any fiscal or monetary package, the public health response here is more important.
That's it for this briefing. Until next time.
– Melina and Jonathan
Thank you
Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about the coronavirus in Italy.
• Here is our Mini Crossword, and a clue: Copper + zinc (five letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• This is how The New York Times Magazine made its most recent print edition interactive.