Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

EU. may ban entry as France prepares for closure
The European Union is expected to approve a proposal today to shut down non-essential travel to the bloc for at least 30 days to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The ban, which includes exemptions for health workers and citizens returning home, would not restrict travel between the U.S. Member states. But 10 of the 26 countries that make up the Schengen Area without a passport are already doing so to some extent.
And in France, where 148 people with the virus had died as of this morning and intensive care units have hundreds of serious cases, President Emmanuel Macron ordered the country's citizens to remain at home for at least the next 15 days from noon today. .
"We are at war," Macron told the nation on Monday, after a senior French health official warned of a possible "saturation,quot; of the nation's hospital system. "The enemy is invisible and requires our general mobilization."
Here are the Latest updates on the pandemic and maps of where the virus has spread.
In other coronavirus news:
In Germany, where schools were preparing for a prolonged closure, Chancellor Angela Merkel said that religious services would be banned and that bars, clubs and other entertainment venues would close.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, where confirmed cases have risen to 1,543, tightened his response to the virus by establishing strict quarantine measures for patients and urging the public to stop going to bars or restaurants. But he did not ban public gatherings or close pubs or schools.
The general guidelines on social distancing revealed by the Trump administration on Monday failed to meet the national quarantine and internal travel restrictions that many health officials had urged.
Even if an experimental coronavirus vaccine tested in Seattle on Monday proved safe, it wouldn't be available to the public for at least a year.
A new study in the journal Science, based on data from China, estimated that for every confirmed case of coronavirus, there were most likely five to 10 other people in the same community with undetected, often milder, infections.
English actor Idris Elba became the latest celebrity to test positive for the virus.
Markets fade as talk of recession
Futures markets signaled further losses in European trading today, after markets around the world started the week with a disastrous drop that exacerbated fears of a recession in the style of a financial crisis. Here are the latest updates.
Wall Street was expected to open today on a more positive note. But as the coronavirus crisis intensifies and economic life stalls in the United States, many merchants act as if the economic collapse is inevitable. The S,amp;P 500 fell 12 percent on Monday, its worst daily decline since October 1987.
Related: New economic data suggests that the Chinese economy may have shrunk in the first quarter of this year for the first time since 1976, one more sign that the rest of the world cannot escape an economic slowdown.
Go deeper: Our reporters observed how forced closings are affecting the restaurant industry in Paris and New York City.
Today: The Philippine Stock Exchange, which has plummeted nearly a third since its January high, became the first market to close indefinitely due to the coronavirus.
Dying alone in Italy
In parts of northern Italy, where more than 2,100 people with the virus have died across the country, the pandemic has disturbing echoes of the 17th-century plague of Milan.
In the province of Bergamo, very affected, There is a backlog of coffins awaiting cremation, and the loved ones of the deceased are ill and in state-forced quarantine.
"For us, it is trauma, emotional trauma," said Alberto Ceresoli, who edits the local newspaper, L’Eco di Bergamo. “These are people who die alone and who are buried alone. They had no one holding hands and the funerals had to be small, with a quick prayer from the priest. "
Mr. Ceresoli's newspaper generally publishes a single page of death notices. Last Friday, he posted 10.
If you have 20 minutes, it's worth it
The Billie Eilish Sound
Billie Eilish, 18, is one of the few pop stars who works today with an interest similar to Marilyn Manson's in the macabre transgression.
But the brooding Gen Z’er is unwilling to sabotage pop, a writer observes in the music issue of The Times magazine. Instead, his appeal is based on "combining his taste for the radical with his strong sense of the classic."
Whatever the formula, it's working: Ms. Eilish's songs have swept all major categories at the Grammys and have won over 15 billion combined streams worldwide.
This is what is happening the most.
Syria: In a front-line report on the war, our correspondent explores how a ceasefire that went into effect earlier this month has left hundreds of thousands of people unsure whether they can ever return home.
Russia: The country's highest court approved constitutional changes that open the way for President Vladimir Putin to break term limits and remain in power until 2036. Critics of the Kremlin called the ruling a sham.
Sexual assault in France: In a high-profile case, Former priest Bernard Preynat was sentenced to five years in prison for using his position as Boy Scout leader to sexually abuse dozens of children from the 1970s through the 1990s.
Apple: France's antitrust regulator fined Apple 1.1 billion euros, accusing the company of abusing its broad economic power over wholesalers who sell their products in the country.
Snapshot: Above, an ornamental garden and wildflower meadow in Somerset, England. the The 20-acre rural estate is owned by garden designer Dan Pearson and his longtime partner and romantic collaborator, Huw Morgan.
What we are reading: This New York Magazine article about the fatal stabbing of a college student in a Manhattan park. Jonathan Wolfe, a news producer on the "Daily,quot; podcast, called it "a sharp look at how the communities surrounding the park – and the city as a whole – have responded to the murder, and dealt with police and comments that they followed. "
Now a break from the news
Cook: Our food columnist Melissa Clark is offering weekly recipes on what to cook while isolating yourself, starting with one for pumpkin bread. We published it as part of a summary of how the coronavirus crisis is affecting daily life in the United States.
Go online): Art Basel Hong Kong, a gigantic art fair that was canceled this year due to the pandemic, will present more than 2,000 works online.
Watch: Documents on true crimes, a fake music documentary, and a ceramic competition are among the shows we recommend in a time of social estrangement.
Smarter life: Is it okay to drink while you are hiding at home? Not if you have a problem with alcohol or problems with depression, our wine reviewer writes, but otherwise, for sure.
And now for the backstory on …
Covering the market chaos
It's been a chaotic week on Wall Street. To break the turmoil, Times Insider spoke to Matt Phillips, a market reporter at the business desk. Below is a condensed version of the conversation.
Tell us about last week. What happened?
Everyone knew that the virus was spreading in China and compartmentalized it. But there was a psychological change when the virus spread to Italy. As one of my sources said, many Wall Street workers have been to Italy. This was not as "foreign,quot; as people thought.
Then there was growing concern about our government's response. When talking to people it seemed that they were concerned that there was no serious answer. Wall Street is neither warm nor fuzzy. What they really want to see is numbers. And if there are no numbers to work with, then Wall Street doesn't know what to do. The fact that there has been no substantial evidence in the United States drove the streets crazy.
Were you surprised by the stock market events of the past week?
I would never have predicted a collapse as we saw last week. This was the end of the bull market, in part because the Federal Reserve, which has been as if there was a big wind behind the market for a decade, can't solve it: it can't print enough money to ensure people don't get infected. with the virus.
How have your sources been reacting?
They say it is scary. People in the stock market generally speak generally because the details are valuable. My job is like trying to measure your temperature with what you think is driving the market, but no one really has any idea. It is truly the sum of millions of people with millions of motivations who take millions of positions, so there is never an answer.
Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news.
