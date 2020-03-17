Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

EU. may ban entry as France prepares for closure

The European Union is expected to approve a proposal today to shut down non-essential travel to the bloc for at least 30 days to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The ban, which includes exemptions for health workers and citizens returning home, would not restrict travel between the U.S. Member states. But 10 of the 26 countries that make up the Schengen Area without a passport are already doing so to some extent.

And in France, where 148 people with the virus had died as of this morning and intensive care units have hundreds of serious cases, President Emmanuel Macron ordered the country's citizens to remain at home for at least the next 15 days from noon today. .

"We are at war," Macron told the nation on Monday, after a senior French health official warned of a possible "saturation,quot; of the nation's hospital system. "The enemy is invisible and requires our general mobilization."