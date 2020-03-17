Young The Young And The Restless ’collected by four more stations, will air episode 12,000 this summer – Up News Info Detroit

The Young and the Restless It has been chosen for four more seasons than Up News Info has announced. The iconic daytime drama began in 1973 and has now been broadcast to American homes for 47 years. This summer TYATR will also break another milestone as the series airs its 12,000 episode.

Watch the video above to see behind the scenes with the cast and be sure to tune in this summer and beyond. Check your local listings for more information.