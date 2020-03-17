YOU. Tells his fans to educate themselves about his story – Watch David Banner's podcast

YOU. It has something interesting for its fans and followers who spend their time at home. He simply told them to check out David Banner's podcast, and posted a clip where they can check it out.

‘Go and watch David Banner's Educate yourself podcast about your (OUR) Tip story ️’ Tip captioned the video he shared on his chosen social media account.

Someone said: ‘The worst part of humans is that someone always wants to be the first or the best or to have the best words, or the best story or best food or best culture. No one wants to live on their own experiences and learn from each other … it is always us against them … humans fall completely … "

Another follower posted this: "Yes, I bought this for my Sun once I got back from Kemet, the illustrations are dumb as HELL."

One fan said "we are in the situation we are in now because our ancestors worshiped false idols," and another commenter posted, "One of my favorite teachers of educating our people."

Someone else said, "I love the story ✊🏽❤️ A lot of insight," and a follower wrote, "Thanks to @ problemman31 I'm interested in learning more about how to start digging things up."

In other news, Tip has been trying to comfort his fans these days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The truth is, panic and fear have gotten really powerful across the world, and many people are freaking out these days.

Our lives are changing and we are all afraid of the unexpected.

Tip tells his fans that mass hysteria is not good at all, and shared an encouraging message for his followers on his social media account.

His fans appreciate the fact that he's thinking of making them feel better during these difficult days.



