YOU. Share the sweetest clip with her heiress Harris, the "crazy baby,quot;

YOU. He just shared a video with his baby, Heiress Harris, having fun around the house these days. As everyone knows, the advice is to stay home as much as possible to try to contain the new coronavirus and prevent it from spreading like crazy.

It is also worth noting that T.I. is trying to comfort his fans these days in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is the clip Tip shared on his social media account, Instagram. He and Tiny Harris are both advising their fans to stay home for at least a couple of weeks.

Someone said: ‘Salute King !!! This is what we need to see more of! "And another follower posted this:" I got tired and I wasn't even climbing the stairs. "

A commenter posted this: ‘She is cute Tip wow, so smart and full of energy. You two are amazing parents, "and one follower said," So adorable "for a fraction of a second that reminded me of Olivia when she was on the Cosby show."

Another commenter posted this: ‘I swear it doesn't seem to age! Did you pray for her to be sidetracked by the girl's strength?

A fan said: ‘I love this. This only made me smile. The love between a girl and her dad is of a special kind, "and someone else posted:" I love @ troubleman31 ❤️ family is everything … so proud of you, the growing daughter. "

Someone else said, "You are a blessed fellow king, I can't wait until I hear the words of a little me."

A follower said this: & # 39; If you were my dad, I would love you as an amazing father, yes, you are an excellent provider. Tiny is lucky to have a man like we need more T.I & # 39; s in Miami because that's where I'm from but I'm just a bunch of want something.

Many fans continue to praise Heiress in the comments as well.



