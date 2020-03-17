WWE WrestleMania 18 match ratings: Hulk Hogan and The Rock have a match for the ages

%MINIFYHTML3e83ac944fc1c5aaae505409af9fc94f11% %MINIFYHTML3e83ac944fc1c5aaae505409af9fc94f12%

Tuesday is the 18th anniversary of WrestleMania 18 of the arena formerly known as Skydome in Toronto (currently Rogers Center).

The show's main event pitted Chris Jericho against Triple H for the undisputed heavyweight championship. But the only thing pro wrestling fans remember, young and old, is the iconic battle with The Rock and Hulk Hogan.

With WWE hosting its biggest annual event of the year, WrestleMania 36, ​​on Sunday, April 5, Sporting News will recap and distribute match scores on the anniversaries of the biggest professional wrestling event.

Here are match ratings and recaps, courtesy of SN's Steven Muehlhausen.

WWE Wrestlemania 18 main card rankings

Lord William Regal vs. Rob Van Dam for the Intercontinental Title

Muehlhausen: A game that few people talk about in this historical spectacle. This was the first WrestleMania appearance for Regal and Van Dam. The crowd was genuinely interested in Van Dam, as they were from the moment their input music arrived. Solid business that saw Van Dam win the belt the first time he hit the Five-Star Frog Splash. The air in that movement as the announcer Jim Ross said was like Michael Jordan at his best. However, their styles didn't fit well, as Regal was more mat-based, while Van Dam brought pure athletics, but the crowd drove them to acceptable competition.

Grade: C

Diamond Dallas Page vs. Christian for the European Championship

Muehlhausen: You'd think the role wouldn't be too good considering that Page was in his 40s, and Christian was still in his 20s. Instead, they delivered solid combat from start to finish. Page demonstrated that he could hang out with WWE's young weapons. The movements were sharp and told a solid story. After trying to nail the diamond cutter several times, Page finally made the move to retain the belt.

However, it was not too long for Page, as he retired soon after. At least he got his WrestleMania moment.

Grade: YES-

Goldust vs. Maven for the Hardcore Championship

Muehlhausen: A lot of in-ring action lasts that saw Goldust have to fight to get something out of the rookie and winner of the first show "Tough Enough,quot;. Spike Dudley ended up winning the belt when Goldust was thrown outside, led his own referee into the square circle to a fallen Maven, and a new champion was crowned. Dudley immediately left the ring with Goldust, Maven, and Crash Holly chasing him through the crowd.

They ended up behind the scenes, where everyone was trying to get to Dudley. He seemed to escape chaos when Hurricane Helms came out of nowhere, attacking Dudley from behind and scoring the pin and the title. After a series of title changes throughout the event, Maven ended up being the champion.

Grade: RE-

Kurt Angle vs. Kane

Muehlhausen: Wrestling fans recognize Angle as one of the best of all time and this match is one of the reasons why. Kane isn't considered in the same caliber of workers, but Angle made it look like a million dollars here.

The game started slow but recovered in the last 10 minutes. Kane seemed to have it won after hitting a chokeslam, but Angle put a hand on the rope at the last moment. Angle reversed it to rake Kane's mask and Angle Slam for a count of two. Angle tried to get Kane to submit to Anklelock, but Kane got to the rope. Kane then hit Angle with a kick to the head.

Kane tried a clothesline from the top rope, but Angle got up, ran to the top and ran a belly-to-back suplex. He tried another chokeslam, and Angle reversed it to attempt a pinfall. Angle had to struggle to put his feet on the ropes. Finally he did and wrote down the pin.

Grade: YES-

Ric Flair vs. The Undertaker in a match without disqualification

Muehlhausen: At this point, Flair was looking to meet after losing her trust as a performer in the final days of WCW when the company retired in March 2001 with the first part of its return to WWE in November 2001. The Undertaker was in a new phase. of his career with the trick "American Bad Ass,quot;, where he rode his motorcycle to the ring and cut his crew.

The match was a huge amount of smoke and mirrors, which ended up playing with each other's strengths and prompting the crowd into more action.

The Undertaker tried his Powerbomb Last Ride, but Flair blocked it. The Undertaker changed course, filling the former 16-time world heavyweight champion with his patented Tombstone piledriver to go 10-0 at WrestleMania.

Grade: B +

Booker T vs. Edge

Muehlhausen: Watching Edge leave, you could see he was going to be a great superstar. He had a great reaction and behaved like a future world champion during his walk.

The game was good, nothing very special. Both did their best after having to follow Flair and The Undertaker, but were unable to get any momentum. Edge won after a spear and then an Impaler DDT for the pin. It's not Edge's most significant moment, but it was his first singles victory at WrestleMania, which was a sign of what's to come.

Grade: C-

"Stone Cold,quot; Steve Austin vs. Scott Hall

Muehlhausen: You see the names and you think, 'Wow, this could be great.' However, Austin was unhappy with his position at the company, and Hall was experiencing a litany of personal problems, including a battle with alcohol addiction. Walking into the ring, it was pretty obvious that Austin would have preferred to be somewhere other than Toronto.

Hall wasn't at the top of his game either and he just made it all a group. Austin seemed to have the game won with the Stone Cold Stunner, but NWO member Kevin Nash interfered a couple of times to try to help Hall win the contest.

Nash was escorted from ringside after attacking two referees. Hall pushed Austin toward the exposed turnbuckle, hit a Stone Cold Stunner to try to beat Austin with his own maneuver, but Austin kicked both. Moments later, Austin pushed Hall to the same exposed turnbuckle and hooked up with two stunners for victory in a forgettable affair.

The game ended up being Austin's final victory in the historic event.

Grade: C

Billy and Chuck vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. The APA vs. The Hardy Boys for Tag Team Titles

Muehlhausen: The four-team knockout bout came down to Billy and Chuck against The Hardy Boyz.

The referee was on the outside when Billy hit Jeff Hardy with the tag title belt for Chuck to cover for him to remain champions. All eight boys worked hard, but it was one of those games where you could go to the bathroom or have a snack. There was no story behind it and the match was simply staged, so he gave fans no reason to be interested.

Grade: C-

Hulk Hogan against the rock

Muehlhausen: At no time in the imagination was this the greatest technical game of all time. But that's not the only ingredient for an instant classic in professional wrestling. It is about two people in the ring and the crowd inside the arena.

Hulk Hogan: one of the most iconic characters in the history of professional wrestling. The Rock: One of the most popular superstars in history and, along with Austin, a catalyst for the "Age of Attitude," who became an even bigger Hollywood superstar.

On their walks to the ring, the crowd gave Hogan a huge reaction to The Rock not far away. Hogan and Rock hadn't even touched each other yet and were face to face in the middle of the square circle when fans stood, taking photos and cheering wildly.

Whatever the two did, fans reacted out loud by encouraging Hogan and The Rock to get a mixed reaction. After The Rock ran a Rock Bottom, Hogan got up and "Hulked Up,quot; to a thunderous ovation. Hogan connected his usual punches, followed by the big boot and the falling leg. Rock kicked to everyone's surprise. Hogan tried to drop his leg again but failed. The Rock ran a pair of Rock Bottoms, scoring things with People & # 39; s Elbow for the one, two, three, and the finale of a classic that professional and casual wrestling fans still remember 18 years later. One for ages.

Grade: A +

Jazz vs. Lita vs. Trish Stratus for the female title

Muehlhausen: The three women were put in a difficult situation here after the epic Rock vs. Rock combat. Hogan. There was nothing wrong with wrestling, but nobody cared. People were coming out of the last game and trying to prepare for the main event.

Jazz retained the title when he hit an incredible Lita Fisherman's Suplex from the top rope.

Grade: C-

Chris Jericho vs. Triple H for the undisputed heavyweight championship

Muehlhausen: You had to feel terrible for Jericho and Triple H. They were commissioned to host a memorable main event worthy of WrestleMania. But that happened two games beforehand. Both boys worked very hard, but the crowd simply couldn't get in. It wasn't that the game was terrible because it was pretty good. The circumstances simply did not work in his favor.

Prior to this, a WWE heavyweight championship fight had been the headliner for WrestleMania 15 of 17 times. Things should have stayed at that number because the feeling about this match would have been different. Triple H hitting the Pedigree to become the undisputed champion should have been a monumental moment and one that we still talk about to this day. Instead, it's just an afterthought for Rock-Hogan.

Grade: yes