Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore Self-Quarantine for COVID-19 – Up News Info

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – US Democratic Representative Gwen Moore of Wisconsin said Monday that she contacted someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and is being quarantined as a result.

Moore said on Twitter that she was informed Sunday night that a person she contacted on March 8 had tested positive for the new coronavirus. Moore said he did not physically contact the person and after consulting with congressional doctors they told him that his risk of contracting COVID-19 was low.

"While I have not shown any symptoms, I will follow the guidance of public health officials and practice social distancing and self-quarantine to protect others from possible exposure," said Moore, 68. "I understand that not everyone can afford to quarantine for fear of losing their jobs and falling behind on bills. And not all jobs can be done remotely."

Several other politicians, including US Senator Ted Cruz and former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, were quarantined after being around people who tested positive for the virus. President Donald Trump contacted several people who have the virus, but the president tested negative.

