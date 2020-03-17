Why is it so difficult to reduce car and truck emissions?

State legislators and regulators are turning their eyes to the road in the fight against climate change, recognizing that the transportation sector now produces more greenhouse gas emissions than any other part of the economy.

They are finding few simple solutions.

The Transportation and Climate Initiative launched a proposal last month to limit the amount of carbon that fuel suppliers can emit. The group is made up of 12 Eastern and Mid-Atlantic states plus the District of Columbia, many of which are part of a similar joint effort that has slowed emissions from the electricity sector in the region.

The transportation proposal, which will require states to sign up before it goes into effect, has a much more difficult start, with at least one governor who has already denounced it.

California, a longtime policy leader in curbing transportation emissions, has also struggled to move its policies forward. The state is fighting the Trump administration in court over its authority to set car emission levels stricter than the national standard, which the administration withdrew.

Meanwhile, the California Air Resources Board is considering applying its zero-emission automobile mandate to trucks, which range from pickup trucks to tractor trucks. That would require manufacturers to offer electric truck models in California, while meeting certain sales thresholds, the first such mandate in the United States.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat who has put climate change at the top of his political agenda, recently put forward three proposals to reduce transportation emissions in the state. But state officials acknowledge that the push will be difficult.

"Overall, we know what to do in the power sector," said Reed Schuler, Inslee's senior policy advisor on climate and sustainability. “The electricity sector is not a simple idea from anyone, but compared to the transport sector it is. … Looking to the future, we know that if we do not address transport emissions, we will not address climate change. "

Nationwide carbon emissions from the electricity sector decreased 28 percent between 2005 and 2017, according to the US Energy Information Administration. USA The decrease was caused by buildings with higher energy efficiency and lower electricity demand, as well as a drop in coal production and an increase in the adoption of renewable sources.

But transport emissions increased slowly from 2012 to 2018, and outpaced the electricity sector for the first time in 2016. Transport now accounts for 29 percent of national emissions, the US Environmental Protection Agency found. USA

In the energy sector, states can obtain substantial reductions by targeting a few major regional producers and forcing them to limit their carbon footprint. They have done so through clean energy mandates, cap and trade programs and investments in renewable energy, aided by market forces that helped further reduce emissions.

State officials have fewer transportation options because they must take into account the current composition of their residents' vehicles, many of which will be on the road for some time, while trying to change driving habits and types of cars than residents will buy. And state and overseas automakers are outside of state jurisdiction, unlike regional power companies.

Most transportation emissions (59 percent) come from cars and light vehicles, while nearly a quarter comes from medium and heavy-duty trucks, the EPA said. Planes, ships, trains and other sources account for 18 percent of transport emissions.

A regional plan

In the states that make up the Transportation and Climate Initiative, transportation produces 40 percent of emissions, according to the Climate and Energy Solutions Center, significantly higher than the national average. The participating states have reduced their emissions in the electricity sector, leaving transport emissions as a disproportionate part of the total.

The initiative's proposal would force fuel companies to buy emission rights for every ton of carbon dioxide emitted by their fuel, with fewer emission rights available each year, in the hope of constantly reducing emissions. Emission rights would also be traded or purchased on a secondary market.

Participating states would reinvest the proceeds, an estimated $ 6 billion a year, in programs like increasing public transportation, electrifying state vehicle fleets, and offering incentives and charging stations for electric vehicles.

But so far only one governor, Massachusetts Republican Charlie Baker, has promised to sign, while most will not say whether they will join.

Participating states have helped develop the framework for the program, but most of them are unlikely to commit until they see the final language this spring on emission limits and rights sales. They face pressure from fuel companies who argue that the move would raise gas prices and make freight transportation in the region more expensive.

New Hampshire had been part of the negotiations, but Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, recently announced his state's withdrawal from the initiative, arguing it will increase gasoline prices.

If fuel companies passed all costs on to consumers, it would raise gasoline prices by no more than 5 to 17 cents per gallon, said Bruce Ho, lead attorney for the Natural Resources Defense and Climate Program at the Natural Resources Defense Council. . He added that the money reinvested from the assignment's income will produce much more in terms of wages and job growth than consumer costs.

"That doesn't mean cost talks are easy," Ho said. "But it is not just about climate change. It is improving people's daily commute and air quality and creating more equitable economic opportunities by expanding and improving our transportation system."

The proposal is currently open to public comment, and states are expected to make their acceptance decisions in 2021, either by legislative approval or by drafting administrative regulations.

On his own

Trucks account for about 4 percent of California's vehicles, but produce more than 20 percent of emissions, said Tony Brasil, who heads the Transportation and Clean Technology Branch of the state's Air Resources Board. But those 1.5 million trucks are owned by hundreds of thousands of different companies.

"When it tries to clean up all the trucks and potentially affects all of those entities," Brazil said, "it is a much more difficult action than when it regulates a relatively small number of power plants."

California's plan to require zero-emission trucks has sparked anger from truck manufacturers, who argue that the measure would punish dealers by forcing them to buy more expensive models that are not yet as attractive to consumers.

California also limits carbon through its cap-and-trade program across the economy, which includes regulating the fuel providers that the northeast states have targeted. In 2018, the state passed a requirement that all transit agencies switch to zero-emission buses by 2040, and is developing rules that require companies with vehicle fleets to purchase zero-emission vehicles.

In Washington, which has abundant carbon-free hydroelectric power, nearly 45 percent of carbon emissions come from transportation, according to data from the state Department of Ecology.

Inslee's primary goal is to create a clean fuel standard, which forces suppliers to offer more low-carbon fuels over time. California and Oregon already have a clean fuel standard on the books. By 2028, Inslee said his plan would make transportation fuels 10 percent cleaner, reaching 20 percent by 2035.

"We don't see any other policy mechanisms on the horizon," said Schuler, who can take the equivalent of 1 in 5 cars off the road in terms of emissions.

Inslee is also trying to embrace the California Zero Emission Vehicle mandate, which is currently followed by 10 other states.

Inslee wants to compel transportation companies like Uber and Lyft to report data on their emissions and present plans to reduce them. The companies have not publicly intervened in the measure, but Schuler said he hoped they would appreciate the opportunity to "collaborate,quot; with the state to reduce emissions.