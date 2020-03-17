Why does Tom Brady join Buccaneers free agency in the NFL? 3 good reasons why QB will sign with Tampa Bay

Why would Tom Brady leave the Patriots, of all teams, and sign with the Buccaneers, of all teams, in NFL free agency? In 2020, or any time during the past two decades, really, it's a fair question for the casual NFL watcher. After all, Brady has five times more Playoff wins as all Buccaneers QBs in team history combined.

However, this is the new reality in which we are about to live. Brady, who will be 43 when the 2020 season begins, will reportedly continue his career in the Hall of Fame in Tampa Bay after accepting the terms of a contract with the Bucs.

We addressed the first part of the question shortly after the 20-year NFL veteran announced Tuesday that he would not return to New England. Brady hasn't made clear why exactly he wanted a change of scenery, but many point to what was a bitter working relationship with coach Bill Belichick in recent years.

The reason Brady came to free agency was not because New England failed or refused to extend his contract. His first trip to the NFL open market was a deliberate effort by the quarterback. When Brady restructured his contract with the Patriots last summer in a way that would allow his contract to be voided in late 2019, he might not have known it at the time he wanted to leave. But he knew he at least wanted the option.

Now Brady, free of all that came with being the franchise's quarterback on the Belichick team, is getting the fresh start he obviously wanted. But it didn't come without a difficult decision regarding his best fit. The Chargers also reportedly made a strong pitch to Brady, but he eventually turned down the opportunity to play in Los Angeles.

So why Tampa Bay?

Part of the answer, of course, is the fact that the Bucs wanted him so badly and were willing to pay him the market money he hadn't demanded from the Patriots. (NFL Media reports that it will get approximately $ 30 million per year.) But there are other reasons. Below are the big three.

The location

This is not all about the weather in Tampa. However, for a boy who is from California and spent the last 20 years of his life in New England, warm weather is definitely a bonus. When asked last month about where Brady would choose to play, his wife Gisele Bundchen said "I hope it's a nice place." Overall, Florida is nice.

This is more about proximity to New York, where Brady and Gisele plan to settle down and where their son lives.

Once Brady had reportedly ruled out LA, Tampa became the clear choice because of what NFL Media called "family considerations."

Bottom line: traveling between Tampa Bay and New York is more manageable than traveling between Los Angeles and New York.

"I think I am at a point in my life where there are a lot of considerations involved in the game," Brady said last summer. "I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life and any decision that is made has to take everything into account."

Coach

If, in fact, a deteriorating relationship with Belichick was among the forces that drove Brady out of New England, the quarterback can expect a completely different experience in Tampa Bay.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, to put it simply, is a fun coach based on the accounts of those who have played for him. It operates in the same senseless environment that defines Belichick, but its approach is less professional and more enjoyable. ESPN's Jeff Darlington described Arians as "a collaborative coach"And he mentioned that factor as the number 1 reason Brady was attracted to the Bucs.

Working with Arians in Tampa Bay is offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, a rapidly growing assistant, and quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen.

Arians is entering his second season as the Bucs' head coach after spending 2018 in retirement. He coached the Cardinals for five seasons (2013-17) in his only other season as head coach after decades of offensive work as an assistant coach in both the NFL and college.

Other Hall of Fame QBs who switch teams

The offense that Arians generally likes to run is known as a high-risk, high-reward (no risk, no cookie) scheme in which passing through the field is key. Given Brady's age, many rightly wonder if he will succeed in that scheme.

But it's fair to assume that the coach nicknamed "the quarterback's whisper," with all that experience, will be able to craft an effective playbook for the best quarterback of all time.

The list

If last year's starting quarterback Jameis Winston hadn't thrown 30 interceptions, the highest mark in the league, the Buccaneers likely would have pushed for a playoff spot in the NFC. His roster is somewhere between solid and stacked, with the rest of free agency and the Draft 2020 NFL still to come.

The obvious starting points are the receiving targets whose presence surely impacted Brady's decision. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are Pro Bowl receivers. O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate (assuming the latter stays on the list) form a tight end duo as good as anyone in the NFL. The inside offensive line is strong.

In a defense led by coordinator Todd Bowles, Pro Bowl passer Shaquil Barrett returns with the franchise tag after his remarkable 2019 season. Jason Pierre-Paul also re-signed on the edge. Devin White is one of the best young linebackers in football, assuming he can stay healthy. Although Tampa's pass defense struggled for much of last season, it showed signs of improvement down the stretch.

And beyond what the Bucs already have on their roster, they will continue to add pieces around Brady this spring. The architect of that project is General Manager Jason Licht, whose NFL executive career began in New England in 2002 and was director of player personnel for the Patriots under Belichick in 2009-11.

As for talent, Tampa Bay had more than enough to convince Brady that it was a worthy destination.