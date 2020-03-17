Why did Tom Brady leave the Patriots? A sour relationship with Bill Belichick and other signs of the past

Tom Brady announced Tuesday that he will not return to the Patriots in 2020, thus ending a partnership between the best quarterback of all time and the best NFL coach of all time, breaking the most powerful dynasty the league has ever seen. .

The shocking nature of Brady's departure from New England after 20 years makes it easy to forget that the seeds of this movement were planted long ago.

The reason Brady came to free agency at age 42 was not because New England failed or refused to extend his contract. His first trip to the NFL open market was a deliberate effort by the quarterback. When Brady restructured his contract with the Patriots last summer, he may not have known it at the time he wanted to leave. But he knew he at least wanted the option.

Brady & # 39; s extension, completed in August, gave New England an additional $ 5.5 million in capitalization space for 2019. That was the only positive for the Patriots. The agreement included a provision that the team was unable to grant franchises or transition to QB in 2020. And while the contract included two additional years beyond 2019, those years would automatically void on the last day of the league year.

The last day of the league year was Tuesday, the same day that Brady informed the world that he would play the rest of his Hall of Fame career elsewhere than in New England.

Brady's departure leaves a maximum cap of $ 13.5 million on New England books for 2020. Reports indicated that the Patriots hoped to avoid that charge and convince Brady to return after trying free agency. According to the Boston Globe, New England "gave Tom a number. Didn't want it"However, according to NBC Sports Boston," a tangible effort by the Patriots to keep Tom Brady in New England. It never happened. No negotiation. Just hinting that it was up to Brady to say what he wanted. For Brady, that stance spoke volumes. "

The New England approach, remember, your phone conversation with coach / general manager Bill Belichick a couple of weeks ago reportedly did not go well and was strictly commercial, probably the last straw for Brady.

But it clearly wasn't the only reason Brady wanted to go out. There was a restructured agreement almost a year ago that allowed him to reach free agency. Brady was putting his New England mansion up for sale (though he continually downplayed the importance of that development).

Deep down all the time was the sour working relationship between Brady and Belichick. Many suspect that the root of its rift was the Jimmy Garoppolo commercial fiasco of 2017.

Belichick wanted Garoppolo, whom New England had chosen in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, to replace Brady as the starting quarterback once the major passer had finished. Note that Brady had just turned 40. According to ESPN, Belichick "repeatedly offered Garoppolo four-year contract extensions, in the range of $ 17 million to $ 18 million annually that would rise if and when it happened to Brady. Garoppolo and (agent Don) Yee immediately rejected the offers. , for reasons that are still unclear, and the Patriots knew they could make no promise to Garoppolo about the timing of a transition as a quarterback without him returning to Brady. "

Team owner Robert Kraft was reportedly determined to stay with Brady as long as he wanted to start in New England, and Belichick was forced to play ball. From the ESPN article:

"Two weeks before the November 1 negotiation deadline, Belichick met with Kraft to discuss the quarterback's situation. According to employees, the meeting lasted long, lasted half a day, and delayed the other Belichick meetings. Office was full. The meeting ended with a clear mandate for Belichick: change Garoppolo because he would not be in the team's long-term plans and then once again find the best quarterback in the draft and develop him. Belichick was furious and demoralized, according to his friends. In the end, he did what he asked his players and coaches: he did his job. "

According to the report, Belichick was "proud,quot; to see Garoppolo triumph with the 49ers, and that he handed the QB over to a team he thought would allow Garoppolo to flourish. That would explain why San Francisco had to give up a second-round pick in the deal.

There were other deep problems between Brady and Belichick. Later in the 2017 season, Belichick ejected Brady's coach Alex Guerrero (also a close friend and business partner) from the plane and the team's sideline.

When that happened, another friend of Brady's told ESPN: "Tom changed … That's where a lot of these problems started."

Brady and Belichick also reportedly differed in Belichick's senseless training style. Former Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib believes it ended up being a big reason why Brady decided to leave.

"If (Belichick is) treating everyone the same way in the meeting room, he's probably also treating everyone the same way in free agency time," Talib said recently on the NFL Network. "I think Tom is gone. I think it's a done deal, and Bill is going to be Bill. The calls are going to be short and to the point.

"We received a report saying that (his call) didn't go well. I had a call that didn't go well with Bill before, so I can imagine what happened on that call. It's kind of a chip on his two shoulders that says: & # 39; I want to do this and see if I can do it without him. "

That last Talib point is important, because it could be the end result for Brady in his decision to leave New England. After all, even when the Brady-Belichick relationship evidently deteriorated, and even as Brady aged 40 with team-friendly contracts, the Patriots were winning division titles, AFC championships, and a Super Bowl.

Brady, a staunch competitor whose entire career has been fueled by the chip that left the NFL Draft 2000 slip on his shoulder, his new content company is called 199 Productions because he was No. 199 overall pick, just gave him to the world of football a new reason to doubt him Yes, he may be the best quarterback of all time, but can he succeed without the benefit of a roster built and trained by Belichick?

Everyone wants to know, and maybe Brady is just eager to give the answer.