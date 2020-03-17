Why Ben Affleck was ready for another chance to love

Ben Affleck not the type that slides to the left.
Sure, he had been actively dating since his April 2019 split with his girlfriend Lindsay ShookusHis second stab for romance never completely took off. He had even spent some time with a musician. Katie Cherry in the second half of 2019. But I wasn't exactly looking for love on the Internet.
"I have no appointments (apps). No Tinder. Grindr. Bumble. Humble. I'm not in any of them." The way back actor said Diane Sawyer in February Good morning america interview, part of a press campaign that saw him open up to everything from his divorce to Jennifer Garner ("The biggest regret in my life,quot;) for his continued treatment for alcoholism. "I have no criteria for people who are, great. I know people who are with them and have fun, but that's not me."
An office romance is much more his style.
Although he and Deep water co-star Ana de Armas I just started dating, a love trip to his native Cuba earlier this month that serves as his unofficial launch party, the 47-year-old father. Violet14 Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 7, made it clear that their ultimate goal is to find a type of romance forever.
With a large part of his time not spent on set, he is occupied by the driver's duties while transporting his three children between school, swimming meetings, and soccer practices, he is still leaving space and waiting for someone. special. "I would love to have a relationship that is deeply meaningful," he told Sawyer, "and one that I can be deeply committed to."
For those on the New Orleans set of her psychological thriller, it was immediately clear that it could be De Armas, 31, an actress who got a Golden Globe wink for her turn this year. Knives out. "They had great chemistry from the start," said a source. Persons of the couple playing husband and wife at the November launch.
But if the student at the National Theater School of Cuba seemed paralyzed during filming, it was with the talent of the two-time Oscar winner. "The first time we read the scenes together, it was pretty clear that I was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role," he said recently. Vogue Spain. "His character is the engine of the story and requires that he move between tragedy and irony or between realism and the most absurd comedy."
The actress continued, who rose to fame as part of the Spanish drama series. The intership"He not only knows how to do it with ease, he also manages to surprise you with every shot. His talent is infinite."
Its affable charm is also a matter of legends. But one source insists that the two honed the construction of their on-screen relationship rather than a personal relationship.
"Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy with Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance," said the set source. Persons. "He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He came early and was one of the last people to leave."
Still the star of the next Bond movie No time to die it was intriguing. And since I'd been looking to find a suitable partner in Hollywood ("I've had company here, but it's been the wrong company, so I'd rather be alone," she said recently. Vanity Fair), it seemed like it was worth exploring at least what could happen between them after their months of filming ended in February.
In the actress's native Havana, they frequented shops, restaurants, and the Cuban Art Factory, a cooking oil factory turned into a disco, art exhibition, and restaurant. "Ana was his tour guide and took him to all his favorite places," said a source. Persons He added that Affleck, who was fluent in Spanish while filming a children's television program in Mexico as a teenager, "seemed to love the trip. He was in a very good mood and very friendly."
The good times continued with an excursion to Costa Rica (where his friends Tom brady Y Gisele Bundchen He owns a place, FWIW) that saw the coastal people chilling out mainly on the beach from their rental, popping up for sunset walks with a healthy slice of PDA.
"They've been kissing, snuggling together and hugging each other a lot," one viewer told E! News. "They look at each other adoringly and like to take pictures of themselves."
Between all the selfies and the laughs, it's clear that Affleck is in love. "Ben seems happily happy and dizzy. He can't help but smile and laugh," the viewer continued. "They are definitely a couple."
That becomes even more apparent now that they have returned to the United States.
Still together in Los Angeles, the couple was spotted hanging out last weekend (before Coronavirus made the fashion for social distancing), Affleck even showed up to help the actress find a home.
And while its coupling is still in its infancy, if its upward trend continues, that would fit perfectly with Affleck's current life plan.
"In five years, Ben Affleck is sober and happy and sees his children three and a half days a week and has made three or four movies that are interesting to him," he predicted in Good morning america. "I directed two (films) that he is proud of and has a healthy, stable, loving and committed relationship."
