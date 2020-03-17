Whoopi Goldberg absent from & # 39; The View & # 39; to consult with doctors as a precaution of coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML714134d4ce7538db41b04eeb409415c611% %MINIFYHTML714134d4ce7538db41b04eeb409415c612%

The 64-year-old television personality plans to return to the daily talk show, while co-host Joy Behar has announced that she will take time off to protect herself.

Whoopi Goldberg did not appear on his US daytime talk show. "The view"Tuesday (March 17) after taking a break to visit her doctor.

The 64-year-old woman, who missed weeks on the magazine's daily show last year (19) while battling a serious health crisis, told producers she wanted to make sure she was safe to return to the show in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"To be more careful with your health, Whoopi is consulting with your doctor today," co-host Sunny Hostin explained. "She wants everyone to know that she feels good and plans to come back here tomorrow."

"We know Whoopi had pneumonia and was not in a good place. So she just wants to be checked out and make sure it's smart for her to be here every day."

Last week, another of Whoopi's co-hosts, Joy Behar, announced that he will take time off from the program to protect himself from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, "The View" has teamed up with several other American shows that have stopped filming in front of a live studio audience.