Who will replace Tom Brady as quarterback for the New England Patriots? The | NFL news

%MINIFYHTMLff785dc972890299b5dd2754ad34842f11% %MINIFYHTMLff785dc972890299b5dd2754ad34842f12%





Who will replace Tom Brady in New England?

%MINIFYHTMLff785dc972890299b5dd2754ad34842f13% %MINIFYHTMLff785dc972890299b5dd2754ad34842f14%

With Tom Brady officially leaving New England after 20 years with the team, who will be the Patriots' starting quarterback in the future?

%MINIFYHTMLff785dc972890299b5dd2754ad34842f15% %MINIFYHTMLff785dc972890299b5dd2754ad34842f16%

It still seems surreal, but when the 2020 NFL season begins, we won't see the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick duo on the field together.

While the big question right now seems to be "where is Tom Brady going?" Perhaps the most interesting question is "who will take over as a starter in New England?"

This is a team that, led by Belichick, has continued as Super Bowl contenders despite Brady reaching the end of his career, so any player who comes in to fill his shoes is expected to have immediate success.

Who could that player be? Let's take a look at some of the possible Brady replacements …

Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton will likely be replaced as a longtime Bengals starter

It may not be the most glamorous option, but & # 39; Red Rifle & # 39; He has been linked to New England since the end of last season. With the Cincinnati Bengals holding the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft overall and almost a lock to carry LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Dalton will likely be on hand.

Dalton, 32, started his career as a Bengal fantastically, with a 50-26-1 record in his first five seasons at the helm, but has since fallen big. With a career passer rating of 87.5 and a 0-4 record in the postseason, do you really have a head start in winning the championship? Even if it ends up in New England, it is not the long-term option.

Nick Foles

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles beat Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl LII

What would this look like for a plot twist? Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles, who handed Brady his most recent Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 season, is behind Gardner Minshew in hierarchical order despite signing a deal. $ 88 million last summer.

Do you have what it takes to lead a winning Lombardi team? Yes. But there is the big contract, the terrifying inconsistency, and the fact that outside of some elite level spells in his career, he's mostly been downright bad. This would be a great shock.

Cam Newton

Cam Newton is leaving Carolina this summer

Newton has been made available by the Panthers, he only has one year left on his current contract and is a former MVP in the league. Surely it is the best option there is? Question marks have to do with Newton's fit and health.

With Brady, the Pats had a static pocket pin with pinpoint accuracy and great decision making. With Newton, they would get someone who would use their legs, be unpredictable, and could fight to achieve their goals. If anyone can create the perfect scheme for a healthy Newton, it would be Belichick, but does he want someone more like his predecessor?

Jacoby Brissett

Jacoby Brissett was traded by the New England Patriots to the Indianapolis Colts in 2017

A New England third-round pick in 2016, Brissett started a couple of games in his rookie campaign (1-1) while Brady was suspended and Jimmy Garoppolo was injured before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts by catcher Phillip Dorsett. at the end of that.

In two seasons to replace Andrew Luck, he had an 11-19 record and threw 31 touchdowns to 13 teams. Although he signed a two-year, $ 30 million contract last summer, the Colts have signed Philip Rivers as their new starter. Brissett might be an option for the Pats simply because he already has a year of experience there, but his game doesn't suggest it is.

Jarrett Stidham

Jarrett Stidham spent his only season with the Patriots on the bench behind Brady

Who? Well if you looked at the Patriots depth chart right nowThis young man would be the starter for New England. He was selected in the fourth round last season after a college career at Auburn University, but remained on the bench for most of the year.

Your current NFL statistics? Four passes, two completions, 14 yards and a selection of six (Jamal Adams took the other path). Collective minds would be surprised if Stidham is the starter of Week One in New England, but there is a good chance he has a chance to prove himself.

Novice 2020 Rookie

Could the Patriots plan a move for a rookie quarterback like Justin Herbert?

Joe Burrow will be off the board. But he is not the only quarterback in this year's draft class who considers himself a future NFL starter. Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are probably the 10 best options, but what about Jordan Love? Jacob Eason?

The Patriots have the 23rd overall pick, but they have firepower with four picks in the top 100. Will they become young? Could they lead a rookie later behind an incoming veteran? There is no doubt that they will be active in the weekend draft.

Other options?

Jameis Winston has been very erratic but has great potential.

Other players will be added to the discussion in the coming days, for the time it takes New England to make a move. If Brady ends up going to Tampa Bay, could he Jameis Winston Are you going in the opposite direction?

Then there's the potential availability of talented backups across the league, though the options are slim. After being selected in the tenth overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, Josh Rosen He was subsequently sent to Miami last year, but it could be a name to watch. With Ryan Fitzpatrick keeping the youngster on the bench, the Patriots could plummet for a player with a lot of potential.