Who will play Tom Brady, Buccaneers in week 1? 5 prime time options

Every time the NFL starts playing this year after the coronavirus crisis ends, there will be pent-up demand from fans for professional football and TV events in a big way. Tom Brady's reported move to Tampa Bay gives networks ample opportunity to satisfy both, according to the Buccaneers' 2020 calendar.

SN has focused on the top five options for a primetime week 1 box office hit, be it on NBC's "Sunday Night Football,quot; or ESPN's "Monday Night Football," which involves the Bucs. (The Chiefs will most likely host Game 1 of Thursday night on NBC, and play the Buccaneers this year, but that game will be in Tampa.)

BRADY COVERAGE:

Why did you leave NE? The | Nothing is "forever,quot; | Who's the next Pats QB?

Belichick, main driver of New England success

1. Packers at Buccaneers

Brady's move to the NFC South suddenly gives the league another meeting between himself and Aaron Rodgers. This would be their third true matchup (Rodgers cleaning for Brett Favre against the Pats in 2006 doesn't count). A Patriots-Packers Super Bowl couldn't be assumed in the near future, even if Brady had stayed in New England, and the Patriots aren't scheduled to play the Packers again in the regular season until 2022 (although that could change. next year with a 17 game season). This will not be a "Bay of Pigs,quot; showdown, that's for sure.

2. Saints at Buccaneers

We are on our way to Brady against Drew Brees twice in 2020. The first meeting could be an immediate test for both men as they try to assert dominance in the division. Brees seems committed to ending his career in New Orleans, and now he has a future Hall of Famer to beat as he tries to make it to another Super Bowl.

3. Buccaneers in the giants

Did Brady & # 39; s Bucs debut against the franchise that beat him twice in the Super Bowl? In a stadium that is just minutes from Manhattan? With one of his former assistant coaches, Joe Judge, on the other sideline making his debut as NFL head coach? Can we get Eli Manning out of retirement for this one, or at least make sure he's at MetLife Stadium?

4. Hawks at Buccaneers

Oh yes, we also have two showdowns between Brady and Matt Ryan this year. Do you think the 28-3 jokes have already been played? You haven't heard (or seen) anything yet. Matty Ice is more concerned that his team will be relevant again at Dirty South, but should prepare for a new round of questions about ESE Super Bowl.

5. Buccaneers in the Raiders

There was an early postseason noise about Vegas and Brady being fit, but the Raiders turned to Marcus Mariota. There's still a way to extend the connection, of course: Put this matchup under the spotlight for the Raiders' first game in Nevada, with Jon Gruden's old club as the opponent. Oh, and if you think Tuck Rule pranks are played out too, then you're out of luck.