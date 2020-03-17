Who will be the Patriots' next quarterback? Exploring the best New England Tom Brady replacements for 2020

Tom Brady will not return to the Patriots as his starting quarterback for a 21st season in 2020. While deciding between the Buccaneers and Chargers as their next team, the Patriots are left with the extremely difficult task of trying to replace him, short already long term.

%MINIFYHTML19e38ac52da963541a24999a0b8ca9fe11% %MINIFYHTML19e38ac52da963541a24999a0b8ca9fe12%

Until now, free agent deals have been limited for QBs. Ryan Tannehill (re-signing with the Titans), Marcus Mariota (Raiders) and Case Keenum (Browns) are off the market. Drew Brees is not leaving the Saints either.

However, there are many other options at stake, from signing another free agent, trading for a veteran, or recruiting a direct rookie successor.

These are the Patriots' options to replace Brady for the 2020 season and beyond, from realistic to some wierd alternatives.

NFL FREE AGENCY 2020:

Top 50 Players | Live Ratings for Key Firms

Andy Dalton https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/fd/57/andy-dalton-103019-getty-ftr_1plnq45d7ht8z1dgp14pra18bj.jpg?t=491773838,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Sign Teddy Bridgewater

Patriots may go for another TB to replace TB12. Bridgewater was 5-0 filling for Brees because he leaned well on the support of the running game, defense and special teams. It's brilliant enough to pick up the offense and cause the least disruption to Bill Belichick's current winning formula.

To update: Bridgewater on Tuesday agreed to a three-year, $ 60 million contract with the Panthers, according to multiple reports.

Trade for Andy Dalton

Dalton falls into the same category as Bridgewater. With a high-quality support system, the veteran has proven to be very effective in leading a team. Keep in mind that Brady was more careful last year, too, so the Patriots should look for that profile first among the experienced options. The Bengals are moving forward with Joe Burrow and Dalton is used to absorbing new offenses quickly.

Tua Tagovailoa Project

The Patriots would have to negotiate for this to happen now that Tagovailoa has a good health bill. But they are sitting on 12 teams and have some flexibility to move up from No. 23 overall to get Alabama quarterback, the program led by close Belichick confidant Nick Saban. Tagovailoa has the potential to be a special asset, right from the start.

MORE: Tua Tagovailoa's Top Seven Settings in the NFL Draft

Draft Jalen Hurts

Belichick, however, should also consider another previous Saban product. Hurts has a winning pedigree, can be an effective rookie leader, and has a dynamic set of athletic skills that can take Josh McDaniels' offense in a new direction. The Patriots can simply attack it with one of their third rounders.

Sign Philip Rivers

Rivers, 38, represents the other great passer who is moving out of his original team. Rivers still has plenty left in the tank, but concern with him would be the potential to maintain his high interception rate starting in 2019. The good news would be knowing that he is a fierce competitor and hungry for a Super Bowl whose veteran leadership could work with Belichick

Jake Fromm https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/78/34/jake-fromm-010220-getty-ftr_1aw781s9y5tn71jsti8o9ij43m.jpg?t=1690434095,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Draft Jake Fromm

Fromm is like the draft version of Bridgewater and Dalton. He won a ton due to all the racing loaded game and defense talent in Georgia and did a few clutch throws when he needed it with a lot of experience in big games. It can also be had in the third round.

Jacob Eason Draft

Eason would come into play with his big arm at the end of the first round, and the Patriots probably wouldn't need to move to catch him. Unrelated to former Patriots QB Tony Eason, he has the makeup to quickly develop the other parts of his game with McDaniels.

MORE: SN's Latest Simulated First Round Draft for 2020

Acquire Derek Carr

With Mariota going to the Raiders as a contingency for Carr, would Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock just go ahead and move Carr? That is the big question. On the right, at a reasonable price, the Patriots should definitely be interested because it has a bit more long-term appeal than the similarly styled Bridgewater or Dalton.

Jameis Winston https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/64/5b/jameis-winston-121819-getty-ftrjpg_11layqeu4kj3j1syita0yt27vx.jpg?t=449059655,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Sign Jameis Winston

Winston showed his ceiling with 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2019 with the Buccaneers. But he also showed his big problem, throwing 30 interceptions. Winston has the footballing intelligence to modernize his caretaker with McDaniels and be more efficient. But just as with the Rivers stage, the Patriots may not want to risk a bug-prone gunman.

Re-acquire Jacoby Brissett

The Patriots won't host Jimmy Garoppolo, but his other former Brady backup Jacoby Brissett may be available if the Colts continue with Rivers replacing him as the post-Andrew Luck starter. There is no concern that Brissett knows the offense and he is another QB who leans better on play and defense.

MORE: Why did Tom Brady leave the Patriots?

Acquire Cam Newton

The problem with this is knowing if Newton is healthy enough to stay a starter. The schedule has been slow knowing this, even for the Panthers. The Patriots cannot afford to go for an unknown amount now. But if they can afford to wait until deep April with a contingency draft pick, being aggressive in fighting Newton would take the most immediate advantage of all of their options.

Play Jarrett Stidham

Stidham, the Patriots' fourth-round pick in 2019, currently tops the depth chart with the departure of Brady. He had a strong preseason rookie, displacing Brian Hoyer as No. 2. But in limited cleaning duty in Week 3, he pitched a six pick that brought him back to the bench. Stidham will need massive development to think he can be like Brissett or Garoppolo.