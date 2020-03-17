Who is the Patriots' backup QB? Jarrett Stidham suddenly shot on the QB1 job with Tom Brady coming out

Quit Tom Brady. Jarrett Stidham coming in?

%MINIFYHTML0fac2b6d0c6bd75467c705ca5b9cf99011% %MINIFYHTML0fac2b6d0c6bd75467c705ca5b9cf99012%

The Auburn sophomore was probably woken up today with the news that Tom Brady is leaving Foxborough to seek the opportunity to start somewhere else. At the moment, this places Stidham at the top of the QB depth chart in New England.

Bill Belichick is no stranger to writing the QB after all, with 10 QBs drafted since the Patriots took Tom Brady with the 199th overall pick in 2000. Stidham is the last to be chosen by the New England boss, and now It could align with will begin in 2020.

Here's what you need to know about the Patriots' backup QB.

MORE: Breaking Down the Patriots' Tom Brady Top Replacements

Who is the Patriots' backup QB?

As it is, Jarrett Stidham was Tom Brady's backup, and he's now presumably No. 1 on the New England depth chart. Cody Kessler is currently under contract during the 2020 season and was New England's third stringer in 2019.

Who Is Jarrett Stidham?

Stidham, a former five-star recruit for Scout.com, was a two-year starter for the Auburn Tigers between 2017 and 2018.

Stidham joined the Baylor Bears from high school and started three games as a true freshman, throwing 12 touchdowns in 2015. He transferred after Art Briles' firing, transferring to Auburn. He started 27 games over two seasons with the Tigers.

Upon leaving high school, Stidham was discovered as a dual-threat quarterback with an arm that would only strengthen himself. That was the case in his 2017 season with the Tigers, where he looked like a world winner, including the big win against Georgia and Alabama at the end of the season.

But Stidham looked like a different quarterback in 2018, didn't build on his 2017 successes and stepped back as the Tigers' starting QB. As a result, Stidham fell to the fourth round in the 2019 NFL Draft, where the Patriots led him to the 133rd overall pick.

In a competition with Brian Hoyer, Stidham beat the veteran at the 2019 camp and was named QB2 on the Patriots' depth chart. In his first and only taste for NFL action, Stidham relieved Tom Brady in a Week 3 win over the Jets, but threw a Pick 6 in the process.

If Belichick grows Stidham as a passer and helps him regain his confidence, there is a decent chance Stidham could start in 2020.

MORE: How Tom Brady Leaves Affects Patriots Odds of Winning Super Bowl 55, East AFC

Jarrett Stidham's college career

Stidham completed 63.6 percent of his passes for the Tigers in his second and second seasons, compiling an 18-9 record as a starter (including bowl games). In 2018, the Tigers defeated Purdue in the Music City Bowl 63-14. In 2017, Stidham and the Tigers fell to UCF in the Peach Bowl 34-27. He threw two interceptions in the Peach Bowl loss, including the game's sealing interception in the end zone with 24 seconds remaining.

Unfortunately for Stidham, he went from ascending QB in 2017 and fell back in 2018 for Auburn. Ahead of the 2018 season, some identified Stidham as a future first-round talent, but unfortunately, he was unable to build on what started in 2017.

Stidham closed his college career with a win and a five-touchdown performance against Purdue.

Throughout his college career, Stidham threw for 7,217 yards and 48 touchdowns in 37 games, throwing 13 interceptions in that span. He also ran for nine touchdowns.