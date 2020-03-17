White House to Present Plan to Send Cash Checks to Americans – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLfd01a4b036627794f7a0501581c4f0b711% %MINIFYHTMLfd01a4b036627794f7a0501581c4f0b712%

TO UPDATE: Representatives from The Walt Disney Co. and Universal Parks and Resorts were among those who attended a White House meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday when the administration revealed a gigantic stimulus and rescue plan for the economy due to the coronavirus.

One after another, executives described the cost of closing their operations to their workforce and their income. Disney and Universal closed their theme parks in recent days.

"Employee retention is the most important issue for me," Richard Bates, chief lobbyist for The Walt Disney Co., told the meeting. "Second would be liquidity. So frankly, support some kind of payroll tax exemption for employees and employers, "He told the president that he liked all the proposed stimulus measures, but that the tax exemption was what he liked" very much. "

"The question is whether we want to go through the payroll, or … there are other ways to do it and we are determining it with the Senate, the Senate and the House," Trump said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration is preparing a stimulus package that will include checks sent directly to people, while a payroll tax exemption would be something that will make people spend the next six to eight months .

Also at the meeting were John Sprouls, managing director of Universal Parks and Resorts, and Jim Murren, president and CEO of MGM Resorts, who announced the closure of their Las Vegas properties on Monday.

"If we can get some relief on that, we absolutely want to keep these people employed," Murren told Trump.

PREVIOUSLY: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration is studying a coronavirus relief proposal to give direct cash payments to Americans recovering from work or possible loss of income.

"We are looking to send checks to the Americans immediately," Mnuchin told reporters. "Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash now. And I mean now, in the next two weeks.

Mnuchin, a former film industry financier, declined to specify the amount, although figures like Mitt Romney have proposed payments of $ 1,000. He will meet with Senate Republicans on Tuesday to discuss a massive stimulus package. According to reports, it will be a $ 850 billion outlay that includes $ 50 billion to help the airline industry.

Another proposal, for a payroll tax exemption, appeared to be on hold for now.

But industry workers are urging Congress to ensure that an aid package takes into account the specialized nature of entertainment employment.

IATSE Advocacy is petitioning lawmakers, with more than 38,000 letters sent as of noon Tuesday.

"The unique nature of the entertainment industry means that many of the creative professionals may not work every day, or even every month," the petition states. “Existing paid leave programs generally are not applicable to this workforce. Entertainment workers depend on the income of each project they reserve to make sure they can stay and qualify to participate in our collectively negotiated health plans. Rules designed specifically for the traditional single employer relationship, or even for multiple employer work in the construction industry, are likely to exclude our members and entertainment freelancers in general. "

The Motion Picture Association, which represents major studios, said it is "coordinating with industry partners and government officials to limit the impact." According to the MPA, the industry supports 2.5 million jobs. But White House officials, including Mnuchin and Vice President Mike Pence, have so far only publicly identified airlines, travel and tourism as the most urgent industries in need of a bailout.

As he has done before, Trump gave his administration high marks for his response to the coronavirus, but said, "We have done a poor job of relations with the press." That was because he said they had been unable to get "good press" in their emergency response efforts.