White House may use Google location data to track coronavirus – BGR

As the coronavirus continues to spread, countries are beginning to employ high-tech strategies to stop the virus from growing.

The US government. USA You are currently exploring the idea of ​​using location data from Facebook and Google smartphones to better monitor how and where the coronavirus is spreading.

Nothing written yet, but it's safe to say that any kind of strategy involving user location data would sound alarms for privacy advocates.

No pun intended, governments around the world are coming up with novel approaches to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Earlier this week, for example, the news emerged that Israel passed a new emergency regulation that would allow the government to monitor and track cell phone location data of known patients with coronavirus. The underlying goal of this approach is to warn people that they come across a coronavirus carrier.

"The existence of the data hoard and the legislative framework under which it is accumulated and used have not been previously reported," he said. The New York Times who broke the news yesterday. "The plan to apply it to the fight against the virus, only vaguely alluded to by Mr. Netanyahu, has not yet been debated by lawmakers or disclosed to the public."

Israel, however, is far from the only company trying to use cutting-edge technology to contain the coronavirus. A new report from The Washington Post transmits how the US government USA You've reached out to tech heavyweights like Facebook and Google to explore similar location-oriented solutions to better plan and track how the virus spreads:

Public health experts are interested in the possibility that private sector companies could collect the data anonymously and in aggregate, which they could then use to map the spread of the infection, according to three people familiar with the effort, who they requested anonymity because the project is in its early stages. Analyzing trends in the whereabouts of smartphone owners could be a powerful tool for health authorities seeking to track the coronavirus, which has infected more than 180,000 people worldwide. But it's also an approach that could leave some Americans uncomfortable, depending on how it's implemented, given the sensitivity when it comes to details of their daily whereabouts. Multiple sources stressed that, if they continue, they are not building a government database.

An anonymous official with the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy said they are "encouraged by American technology companies seeking to take advantage of anonymous and aggregated data to gain key insight into COVID-19's modeling efforts."

At this point, all discussions seem to be in the preliminary stage, if they have started in earnest. In addition, if any type of agreement is reached between the US government. USA And technology companies with large extensions of user data are a safe bet that privacy advocates will demand to know exactly what type of data is collected and how it is stored.

Despite the debate over privacy, it is overwhelmingly clear that the US government. USA It is open to each and every solution that would help you combat the spread of the coronavirus in the states. In fact, the rapid spread of the virus has shuttered entire school systems, restaurants, and bars in some of the largest cities in the US. USA In some areas, citizens are informed that they should not even leave their homes during certain hours of the day.

