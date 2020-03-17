Which team is better for Tom Brady: Buccaneers or Chargers?

%MINIFYHTMLd73560409aeafe23b0922fde4182f51211% %MINIFYHTMLd73560409aeafe23b0922fde4182f51212%

Tom Brady leaves the Patriots. That half of your question about NFL free agency has been answered for 2020. The other half, which team the next one will play for, remains the most important story of the offseason.

According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers, who are not interested in keeping Jameis Winston, and the Chargers, who are not keeping Philip Rivers, are the strongest suitors.

Tampa and Los Angeles are 2,500 miles apart. But not much separates the appeal of his NFL teams for 43-year-old Brady, who wants to be better positioned to fight for another Super Bowl.

To help determine the best option for Brady, let's do a Bucs vs. Tape story. Bolts:

training

Anthony Lynn is a beloved coach who got his team to finish 12-4 just two seasons ago. Bruce Arians led playoff teams in Indianapolis and Arizona and got Tampa Bay to improve to 7-9 in his first year there. They both have an offensive mindset with quarterback friendly concepts. Schematically, Brady is better suited to the Chargers system; adjusting to Arians' downfield passes will be a bit more challenging. But Brady is a good fit, too, and Arians has shown that he can adapt to different styles of quarterback. Advantage: Buccaneers

Receiving body

The Chargers have wide receivers, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, flanked by tight end Hunter Henry, who was marked as a franchise to return. Running back Austin Ekeler is also an exceptional catcher on the James White line. The Bucs have elite receivers like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and could bring back No. 3 strongman Breshad Perriman over tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. They will also be on the market for better pass recovery. Advantage: Buccaneers

Running game

The Chargers are moving on from Melvin Gordon, but they love how effective Ekeler can be. They also have a capable backup of Justin Jackson and will probably add a little more power in the draft. The Bucs will not re-sign Peyton Barber, and will need to be updated to supplement or supplant Ronald Jones. Advantage: chargers

Offensive line

The Bucs are unstable from the start, especially on the edges where right tackle Demar Dotson is a free agent, so they need to get a superior offensive tackle in the draft. The Chargers improved on the trade with Trai Turner, but with Russell Okung on his outing, tackle is a high priority for them as well. It's close, but the Bucs get the go-ahead for a better overall interior, and at least one viable left-tackle solution at Donovan Smith. Advantage: Buccaneers

Defending

The chargers are loaded at all levels, starting with Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram and ending with Derwin James and Casey Hayward. But don't sleep with the Bucs, who put together a dominant career defense for Todd Bowles last season. They also began to improve against the pass on the stretch, complementing a strong 3-4 edge passing career that now has Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul returning. Advantage: chargers

Organization

The Bucs have not made the playoffs in 13 years. But they have won a Super Bowl in the Brady era, 18 years ago. Beyond Arians, there's also general manager Jason Licht, a former Patriots chief of staff. Chargers owner Dean Spanos does not have the best reputation. Advantage: Buccaneers

Conference

The Bucs are in the open, but very heavy, NFC that is set to make way for a new better team in 2020. The Chargers are in the AFC, in the same division as the Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Advantage: Buccaneers

Location

The Chargers are in Los Angeles, a stunning destination that is also home to Brady's new Hollywood production company. The Bucs are in Tampa, on the underrated Florida Gulf Coast, and also the host of Super Bowl 55. Advantage: chargers

Verdict

The Chargers have long been considered Brady's best non-patriot players, but the Buccaneers win this story from the tape, 5-3. They were a late-developing contender and, as they haven't hit in the process, they should win Brady's fight by TKO.