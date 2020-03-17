Where will Tom Brady play in 2020 after leaving the New England Patriots? The | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML6c2a77878f58cdb8c9dba3a0350a630b11% %MINIFYHTML6c2a77878f58cdb8c9dba3a0350a630b12%





Tom Brady is on the move for the first time in his career, and a decision could be made on Wednesday.

Tom Brady struggled with indecisive free agency attention in his direction Tuesday when he announced the end of his time with the New England Patriots after 20 years.

The 42-year-old is officially a free agent for the first time in his career after surprising the world with the confirmation of his departure from Foxborough on social media.

All eyes are now fixed on their next landing point, but where could that be?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where will Tom Brady come in September?

The Bucs appear to be top favorites in the race for Brady as head coach Bruce Arians prepares to move on from talented but erratic Jameis Winston.

Ian Rapoport, who knows everything from the NFL Network, said Tuesday that Tampa Bay had submitted a $ 30 million offer in the region to Brady, with general manager Jason Licht confirming his interest in the veteran, according to ESPN's Adam Shefter. .

This follows from reports in the Tampa Bay Times that the Bucs were "fully involved,quot; with Brady, flaunting the offensive weapons he had missed in New England last season.

That includes wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and tight end O.J. Howard, while on the other side of the ball, the Bucs look strong once again after the franchise tagged 2019 bag leader Shaquil Barrett.

Los Angeles Chargers

1:36 We take a look at some of the winning moments and units from Brady's Super Bowl appearances. We take a look at some of the winning moments and units from Brady's Super Bowl appearances.

The Los Angeles Chargers put their name into the conversation the moment they announced that they were calling their 16-year relationship with Philip Rivers, who has since agreed to a one-year, $ 25 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

As with the Bucs, Rapoport cited a similar offer around $ 30 million for the Chargers' Brady amid efforts to increase fan interest after his move from San Diego.

And like the Bucs, their ad also offers some cool toys on wide receiver Keenan Allen, running back Austin Ekeler, and tight end Hunter Henry.

Los Angeles has Lebron James and Kawhi Leonard – are they about to get another icon?

Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr's future with the Raiders is again up for debate, and that has not been helped by Brady's impending and now certified availability.

General manager Mike Mayock is unlikely to have brought Marcus Mariota to Las Vegas with the intentions of the former Tennessee Titans man claiming to be a starter. Granted, the former Heisman Trophy winner will strive to rekindle his career, but Carr's work could still be tackled this offseason.

Perhaps more than the Chargers, the Raiders' quest for Brady would be based not only on their experience but also on the ability to bring the new Las Vegas sports adventure to life with just its reputation.

Gruden has expressed his faith in Carr, but you wouldn't overlook it to monitor the situation.

Never more?

All signs currently point to the Miami dolphins recruiting Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama as their new franchise quarterback in April, but that hasn't stopped them from getting carried away by Brady's argument.

Forgotten quarterback Josh Rosen is shaping up to be a fascinating trade piece this offseason, whether with Brady or not, and Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't seen as the man to help the franchise bounce back in the long run.

Elsewhere, the Chicago Bears they're not for sale at Mitchell Trusbisky, no matter what Soldier Field's say. They're obviously in the center experience market, though Cam Newton seems like a much more likely suitor when he leaves his life with the Carolina Panthers behind.

As the hours pass and the rumors accumulate, it seems increasingly likely that they are those in Tampa Bay praising Brady as their new interlocutor.