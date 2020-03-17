WhatsApp dark mode: how to disable WhatsApp dark mode

Facebook finally released one of the most requested WhatsApp features, the dark mode, to the final version of the application. The company claims that the new dark mode has been designed to reduce eyestrain in low light conditions.

However, when the feature finally came, several users were not happy with the implementation. So if you are among those who think the dark mode on WhatsApp is not as good as its original theme and you want to disable it then follow our step by step instructions.

Before continuing with the steps, make sure you have updated WhatsApp to its latest version.

Steps to disable WhatsApp dark mode on Android smartphones



one) Open WhatsApp on your smartphone



two) Tap three horizontal points from the upper right corner



3) Go to Settings



6) Select the Light option from the list



Steps to disable WhatsApp dark mode on iPhone

Unlike the Android version, WhatsApp for iOS does not allow you to change the theme settings manually. The feature works in conjunction with the dark mode feature of the entire iOS system. So if your system theme is set to dark, WhatsApp theme will be darkened automatically. So to disable it, all you need to do is change the theme of the iPhone to light, and here we show you how to do it.