WhatsApp dark mode: how to disable WhatsApp dark mode

However, when the feature finally came, several users were not happy with the implementation. So if you are among those who think the dark mode on WhatsApp is not as good as its original theme and you want to disable it then follow our step by step instructions.
Before continuing with the steps, make sure you have updated WhatsApp to its latest version.
Steps to disable WhatsApp dark mode on Android smartphones
Open WhatsApp on your smartphone
Tap three horizontal points from the upper right corner
Go to Settings
Select the Light option from the list
Steps to disable WhatsApp dark mode on iPhone
Unlike the Android version, WhatsApp for iOS does not allow you to change the theme settings manually. The feature works in conjunction with the dark mode feature of the entire iOS system. So if your system theme is set to dark, WhatsApp theme will be darkened automatically. So to disable it, all you need to do is change the theme of the iPhone to light, and here we show you how to do it.
- Open the settings app on your iPhone.
- Now head over to Screen and Brightness
- In the Appearance section, choose the Light option to disable dark mode
%MINIFYHTML5ec3d450f679075a9e93a02c6576ecdc13%